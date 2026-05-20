LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalzodiac.com, a distinguished UK-based leader in financial cycle research and advanced predictive modeling, is proud to announce the official launch of the "Zodiac-Cycle Engine." This sophisticated signal generation suite is specifically designed to help private investors identify "high-conviction" market turns by analyzing recurring historical patterns and price cycles. For Capitalzodiac, this launch represents a major leap in its mission to provide retail traders with the same long-range forecasting capabilities used by institutional strategy desks to "draw money" from the markets with scientific consistency.

The "Zodiac-Cycle Engine" by Capitalzodiac functions by synthesizing decades of historical market data with real-time price action. While most retail signals are reactive, Capitalzodiac.com utilizes proprietary algorithms to identify "fractal repetitions"specific patterns that indicate a market is reaching a peak or a trough. This allows users of the Capitalzodiac platform to position themselves ahead of major shifts, providing a proactive rather than reactive approach to capital growth in an increasingly volatile global economy.

"As the Desk Manager at Capitalzodiac, I have spent my career studying the rhythm of the financial markets," says Benedict Thorne. "The Zodiac-Cycle Engine was built because we realized that while history doesn't always repeat, it often rhymes. At Capitalzodiac, we’ve engineered a system that identifies these 'rhymes' in real-time. My desk is constantly supervising the 'Pattern-Validation' protocols to ensure that our signals account for current black-swan events and geopolitical shifts. When Capitalzodiac.com issues a signal, it is based on a deep-tier convergence of historical symmetry and modern liquidity. We are effectively providing the private investor with a 'time-map' of the market, allowing them to navigate with the strategic foresight of a professional historian and the speed of a modern algorithmic trader. At Capitalzodiac, our goal is to turn historical data into future profit."

The technical architecture of Capitalzodiac.com features high-performance computational clusters, ensuring that the "Zodiac-Cycle Engine" can run millions of simulations per second to verify the strength of a signal. Capitalzodiac has also integrated a "Cycle-Confidence Meter" with every alert, providing users with a visual representation of how closely current price action mirrors historical high-probability winning setups.

Beyond providing high-tech signals, Capitalzodiac is launching a professional education initiative titled "The Cycle-Mastery Program." This ensures that users of the Capitalzodiac platform don't just follow alerts, but actually gain a professional-grade understanding of how time and price interact in the global markets. As the world moves into a new era of economic realignment, Capitalzodiac remains dedicated to providing the technological power and professional oversight required for private investors to master the markets and secure their financial success.

Contact Info:



Name: Benedict Thorne

Position in the company: Desk Manager / Communications Lead

Official email id: PR@capitalzodiac.com

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