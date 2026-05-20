Ports and Terminal Operations Global Strategic Business Report 2026

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ports and Terminal Operations - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Ports and Terminal Operations market is projected to grow from USD 64.5 billion in 2025 to USD 125.8 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.0% during this period. This growth is detailed in a comprehensive report offering analysis of trends, drivers, and forecasts, aiding strategic business decisions.

Ports and terminal operations remain pivotal to the global supply chain, enhancing the efficiency and flow of international trade. Modern operations utilize advanced infrastructure such as cranes, automated guided vehicles, and extensive warehousing to minimize delays and reduce costs. Technological innovations, including automation and digitalization, have markedly transformed these operations, increasing efficiency and sustainability. With the adoption of automated cranes, IoT devices, and blockchain technology, ports are optimizing handling speed, enhancing security, and improving transparency in transactions. Furthermore, the maritime industry is increasingly focusing on green technologies to bolster sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

The market's robust growth is spurred by an upsurge in global trade volumes, necessitating modernization of port facilities. The demand for deeper and more sophisticated ports is rising with the advent of mega-ships. Concurrently, geopolitical shifts and new trade routes are strategic considerations driving infrastructure upgrades to seize emerging opportunities.

Report Scope

Segments: Service (Stevedoring, Cargo Handling & Transportation, Others); Application (Food, Steel, Coal Transportation, Others).

Service (Stevedoring, Cargo Handling & Transportation, Others); Application (Food, Steel, Coal Transportation, Others). Geographic Regions/Countries: Global, with detailed insights on the US, Canada, Japan, China, various European nations, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Insights

Market Growth: Stevedoring Services are anticipated to reach USD 60.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%, while Cargo Handling & Transportation Services are expected to expand at 9.7% CAGR.

Stevedoring Services are anticipated to reach USD 60.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%, while Cargo Handling & Transportation Services are expected to expand at 9.7% CAGR. Regional Analysis: The US market was valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2025, with China's market set to grow at a 13.7% CAGR, reaching USD 30.3 billion by 2032.

Why You Should Buy This Report

Access comprehensive market analysis across major regions and segments.

Gain competitive insights into market presence across geographies.

Identify future trends and drivers shaping the market landscape.

Utilize actionable insights to explore emerging revenue opportunities.

Key Questions Answered

What is the market's projected evolution by 2032?

What are the predominant market drivers and restraints?

Which segments will see the most substantial growth?

How will regional and segment market shares shift by 2032?

Who are the market's primary players, and what are their prospects?

Report Features

Independent analysis with sales and forecast data from 2025 to 2032.

Detailed regional insights into the US, China, Japan, Europe, and other major markets.

Profiles of key companies including Cardinal Health, Cypress Medical Products, among others.

Complimentary updates for one year for timely market insights.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $125.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

APM Terminals

Baird & Associates

Basra Multipurpose Terminal

BMT Group Limited

CMA CGM SA

Davao International Container Terminal Inc.

DP World Limited

Envision Enterprise Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Global Ports Management LLC

Gulftainer Company Limited

Nokia Dac

PSA BDP

PSA International Pte Ltd.

SAAM Terminals

SIPG Bayport Terminal Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvt4gv

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