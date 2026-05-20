Ambient Computing Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $215+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambient Computing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ambient computing market is set to expand significantly, with its value projected to grow from $67.59 billion in 2025 to $85.35 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. This upsurge is largely driven by the rising adoption of smart devices, IoT ecosystems, demand for smart homes and offices, healthcare monitoring expansions, and enterprise automation.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is poised to reach $215.05 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 26%. This growth will be fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence, the burgeoning presence of edge computing, cloud-based platforms, smart city initiatives, and an emphasis on energy-efficient solutions. Key trends include innovations in sensor technology, predictive AI, real-time edge computing, and augmented reality integration.

The proliferation of IoT-enabled devices is a crucial driver of this growth. These devices, equipped with sensors and network connectivity, facilitate automation, remote monitoring, and interconnectivity, creating smarter environments both at home and in workplaces. By enhancing IoT ecosystems through intelligent automation, ambient computing minimizes manual intervention, enabling devices to autonomously meet user needs, thereby boosting convenience and operational efficiency.

Prominent companies are capitalizing on this growth by developing AI-native processors, designed to enhance computational efficiency and enable on-device intelligence. For instance, Ambient Scientific Inc. released the GPX10 Pro processor, a low-power AI-native System-on-Chip (SoC) that delivers scalable performance for edge devices. Featuring neural processing units and advanced vector processors, it supports complex AI models directly on devices, lengthening battery life and cutting operational costs.

In strategic moves, Resideo Technologies Inc. acquired Snap One Holdings Corp. to bolster its ambient computing and smart-home repertoire. Snap One's technologies will be integrated to offer comprehensive smart-home solutions, expanding Resideo's market presence.

The ambient computing market is dominated by industry giants like Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Samsung. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The market includes revenues from services such as smart home automation, ambient healthcare monitoring, and sales of smart devices including smart speakers and thermostats.

Despite global trade fluctuations impacting market dynamics, tariffs have led to increased costs for imported hardware but also spurred localized manufacturing and innovation in software-driven solutions. As the market adapts, it continues to redefine user interaction through seamless, context-aware computing experiences, pushing the boundaries of automation and user empowerment.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component/Offering: Smart Devices and Sensors; Software and Platforms; Services

2) By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT); Artificial Intelligence (AI); Sensor Technology; Edge Computing

3) By Application: Smart Homes; Healthcare; Retail; Automotive; Industrial Automation; Education

4) By End User: Consumer Electronics; Smart Speakers; Smart TVs; Smart Watches; Healthcare Providers; Hospitals; Home Health Monitoring; Medical Equipment Providers; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Devices: Smart Speakers; Smart Home Hubs; Smart Sensors; Smart Lighting Systems; Smart Wearables; Smart Thermostats; Smart Surveillance Systems

2) By Software and Platforms: Ambient Operating Systems; Context Aware Computing Platforms; Cloud Based Ambient Platforms; Edge Based Ambient Platforms; Voice and Gesture Recognition Software; Predictive Analytics Platforms

3) By Services: Integration and Deployment Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Managed Ambient Computing Services; Training and Education Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $85.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $215.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Group Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

ASEA Brown Boveri Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Legrand SA

Signify N.V.

Garmin Ltd.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Databricks Inc.

Arm Holdings plc

Sonos Inc.

Wyze Labs Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh5id2

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