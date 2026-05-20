Data Center Real Estate Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $143.32 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Real Estate Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center real estate market has experienced impressive growth, expanding from $76.88 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $87.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. This trend is driven by increased cloud services demand, hyperscale data center expansions, digital transformation, and investor interest. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $143.32 billion, fueled by the growing adoption of edge computing, colocation services, sustainability focus, and interconnectivity between data centers.

Key market trends include AI-driven infrastructure advancements, liquid cooling system innovations, strides in sustainable energy R&D, modular data center design improvements, and AI-optimized site selection. The surge in IoT device adoption is also a pivotal growth factor. IoT-connected devices reached 16.6 billion in 2023, marking a 15% increase over 2022, thereby amplifying the need for robust data center infrastructure to handle data volume efficiently.

Leading companies in this sector, such as Equinix and Keppel DC REIT, are innovating through advanced infrastructure like multi-campus interconnected hubs, which enhance data exchange and resilience. Notably, Equinix's new CN1 facility in Chennai extends connectivity from Mumbai, creating a robust cloud ecosystem. Similarly, Keppel DC REIT's acquisition of Tokyo Data Centre 1 highlights strategic geographic expansion designed to bolster recurring revenue and tenant diversification.

North America stands as the largest region in this market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be its fastest-growing area. This growth is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, which have increased the cost of imported materials, thereby impacting large-scale projects. These developments have pushed companies towards phased construction and localized sourcing strategies, fostering domestic manufacturing investments.

Key players in the market include Equinix Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Digital Realty Trust Inc., and others. Together, these entities drive innovations tailored to meet large-scale digital demands across sectors like IT, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and government. Despite challenges like tariffs, the outlook for data center real estate remains strong with strategic adaptations to global economic shifts.

The regions covered in the data center real estate market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and more. Countries featured in the report encompass major global economies such as the USA, China, India, and Japan.

This comprehensive market insight underscores the anticipated growth trajectory and strategic developments shaping the future of data center real estate globally. Stakeholders are advised to monitor evolving trade conditions and leverage local sourcing to mitigate tariff impacts on construction and operations.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Property Type: Colocation, Hyperscale, Wholesale, Retail, Enterprise, Other Properties

By Ownership: Owner-Occupied, Leased

By Enterprise Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Application: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy

Subsegments:

By Colocation: Shared Rack Space, Dedicated Cage, Private Suite

By Hyperscale: Cloud Service, Large Enterprise, Internet Company Facilities

By Wholesale: Full Data Hall, Partial Building, Multi-Tenant Leases

By Retail: Single Rack, Multiple Rack, Cabinet Leases

By Enterprise: On-Premises, Corporate Campus, Dedicated Facilities

By Other Properties: Edge, Modular, Hybrid Data Centers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $87.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $143.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Equinix Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

GDS Holdings Limited

Global Switch Limited

Sify Technologies Limited

NTT Global Data Centers

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

Vantage Data Centers LLC

11:11 Systems Inc.

STACK Infrastructure Inc.

EdgeConneX Inc.

Flexential Corp.

DataBank Holdings Ltd.

STT GDC Pte. Ltd.

Digital Edge DC Pte. Ltd.

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

DATA4 Group S.A.

Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte. Ltd.

NorthC Group B.V.

Kao Data Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ijote

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