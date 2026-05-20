A Fresh Chapter: Sooke Harbour House Announces New Ownership and Management Team

SOOKE, British Columbia, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set against the untamed coastline of Vancouver Island’s west coast, iconic oceanfront retreat Sooke Harbour House is entering a bold new era. Today, the celebrated boutique hotel announced new ownership and a new management team committed to restoring the property as one of British Columbia’s premier culinary and luxury travel destinations. The revitalization includes extensive upgrades across the 28-room inn highlighted by a new waterfront wedding pavilion, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen anchoring an inspired new culinary program focused on seasonal West Coast ingredients, the launch of the community-focused Garden Café, a 50-seat climate-controlled wine cellar, and fully reimagined guest rooms and dining spaces designed to reconnect visitors with the hotel’s legendary West Coast hospitality.

With decades of hospitality industry experience, new owner, Luke Evanow, is the CEO of Catalog Hospitality, the Canadian multi-brand group of boutique hotels, destination restaurants, and lifestyle-oriented spaces designed to foster community, creativity and memorable guest experiences. Since Catalog Hospitality (in partnership with Krystal Growth Partners) acquired SHH acquired Sooke Harbour House in July 2025, Evanow has overseen every aspect of the property’s transformation.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Sooke Harbour House to Catalog’s family of successful hospitality businesses,” said Luke Evanow. “It is a spectacular property with a fascinating history and huge potential. We have already completed significant guest room upgrades and have revamped the culinary program to refocus on local ingredients and purveyors. We’ll continue to improve the guest experience in the coming year, including plans for a full-service luxury spa to be opened in early 2027.”

Heading up Sooke Harbour House’s management team, General Manager Danielle Carriere brings more than 15 years of hospitality leadership experience to the role. Her career spans globally recognized brands as well as distinguished independent properties, including Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia and The Muir Hotel—a Forbes Four-Star property in Halifax. Most recently, Carriere served as Director of Operations at The Dorian Hotel in Calgary, Alberta, a Michelin One Key property.

At the helm of the property’s next-generation culinary program is Chef de Cuisine Brianna Burke. A graduate of the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver, Burke has more than a decade of combined front- and back-of-house experience. Her experience includes time as Chef de Partie at Halcyon Hot Springs Resort in British Columbia, where she honed a deep appreciation for West Coast ingredients and seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine.

“The new Sooke Harbour House team is an impressive mix of real-world experience, passion, vision and an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit,” continued Evanow. “If the overwhelmingly positive response from guests at our recent community grand opening is any indication, we are on the right track to making this property one of the most sought-after destinations in British Columbia.”

About Sooke Harbour House https://sookeharbourhouse.com/

Sooke Harbour House, one of British Columbia’s most iconic coastal retreats, is celebrated for its intimate hospitality, culinary legacy, and deep connection to the tranquility and natural beauty of Vancouver Island’s west coast. Nestled along the shores of the Salish Sea, the inn features 28 individually designed rooms, each with an ocean view, that blend classic charm with modern luxury. Long-recognized as a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement in Canada, Sooke Harbour House champions locally sourced ingredients, regional wines, and sustainable culinary practices. Today, Sooke Harbour House enters a fresh chapter under vibrant new ownership and management, honouring its heritage while reimagining a favoured experience for travellers and locals seeking authentic coastal luxury, exceptional dining, and meaningful connections to place.

The Sooke Harbour House Restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

1528 Whiffin Spit Rd, Sooke, BC V9Z 0T4

(778) 425-9000

@sookeharbourhouse

Media Contact:

Shawna Gardham, SGPR Connects for Sooke Harbour House

shawna@sgprconnects.com p: 604.928.5013

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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