Texas new home sales rebound as spring market gains momentum

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales rebounded in April, while pending sales surged over 28% since January, signaling stronger spring buyer activity, according to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report.

New home sales across Texas increased in April to 5,761, up from 5,167 in March. Houston led the state with 1,958 sales, barely edging out Dallas-Fort Worth with 11 more sales. San Antonio recorded 1,033 sales, while Austin posted 824. Year-over-year, statewide sales were down slightly from 5,935 in April 2025, as the market continued to work through higher inventory and longer selling times.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report exclusively uses data reported to the local Multiple Listing Services, the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information, from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month moving averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

“April brought a much-needed rebound for new home sales and pending sales and was in line with spring’s cyclical expectations,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent. “Builders are seeing buyer activity improve, but the market is still working through higher inventory and longer selling times. The good news is that demand is moving in the right direction.”

Pending sales increased statewide in April, rising to 7,018 from 6,586 in March. Compared to January, pending sales were up nearly 29% statewide, underscoring the strength of the spring market rebound. San Antonio posted the largest increase since January, with pending sales up nearly 41%, followed by Houston at more than 32%, Austin at more than 30%, and Dallas-Fort Worth at more than 21%.

“Statewide, April’s 7013 pending sales remain below the 7400 pending sales that occurred in April 2025. At this level, April’s pending sales increase is a reliable indicator of market momentum, but does not yet confirm my expectation for a robust 2026,” Caballero added.

The average new home price in Texas increased in April to $423,282, up from $419,088 in March. Year-over-year, statewide prices also were slightly higher than April 2025, when the average new home price was $419,909.

The average Days on Market remained elevated statewide, rising slightly to 124.63 days in April from 123.90 days in March. Compared to April 2025, when the statewide average was 112.56 days, new homes continued to take longer to sell.

Active listings increased marginally statewide in April to 35,294 from 35,137 in March. Inventory remained elevated compared to last year, giving buyers more choices and keeping pressure on builders to remain competitive.

HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index are typically issued before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s New Residential Sales Report. However, that report is currently on hold, last released on September 24, 2025. See this link for more information - https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html .

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Still taking its time

Days on Market increased slightly in April to 124.63 days versus 123.90 days in March. Compared to April 2025, when the statewide average was 112.56 days, Days on Market was up more than 10% year-over-year.

Austin and Houston recorded month-over-month increases in DOM, with Austin rising to 120.31 days from 117.68 days in March and Houston increasing to 110.70 days from 107.90 days. Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio moved in the opposite direction, with Dallas-Fort Worth declining to 148.80 days from 149.48 days in March and San Antonio falling to 109.13 days from 112.51 days. Dallas-Fort Worth remained the highest among the major Texas markets.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. ( Chart: Texas New Homes Days on Market )

NEW HOME SALES: Spring rebound

New home sales across Texas increased in April to 5,761 versus 5,167 in March, a gain of more than 10% month-over-month. Compared to April 2025, when 5,935 homes were sold, sales were down slightly year-over-year.

All four major Texas markets posted month-over-month increases. Dallas-Fort Worth rose to 1,947 sales from 1,724 in March, while Houston increased to 1,958 sales from 1,767. San Antonio climbed to 1,033 sales from 922, and Austin rose to 824 sales from 753. Houston led all major markets in April, barely edging out Dallas-Fort Worth. ( Chart: Texas New Home Sales )

NEW HOME PRICES: Steady gains

Average new home prices in Texas increased in April to $423,282 versus $419,088 in March, a gain of about 1% month-over-month. Compared to April 2025, when the statewide average was $419,909, prices were up slightly year-over-year.

Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth posted the largest month-over-month increases, with Austin rising to $479,140 from $468,298 in March and Dallas-Fort Worth increasing to $466,362 from $458,441. San Antonio rose slightly to $338,229 from $337,522, while Houston was essentially flat at $403,001 versus $403,194 in March. Austin remained the highest-priced major Texas market. ( Chart: Texas New Home Prices )

PENDING SALES: Spring momentum builds

Pending sales, a measure of future sales activity, increased statewide in April to 7,018 versus 6,586 in March, a gain of about 6% month-over-month. Compared to April 2025, when pending sales were 7,400, statewide pending sales were down year-over-year.

All four major Texas markets posted month-over-month increases. San Antonio rose to 1,167 pending sales from 1,026 in March, while Houston increased to 1,935 from 1,796. Dallas-Fort Worth climbed to 2,704 from 2,588, and Austin rose to 1,212 from 1,176. Compared to January, pending sales were up nearly 29% statewide, with San Antonio posting the largest increase among the major Texas markets. ( Chart: Texas Pending Home Sales )

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory edges higher

Active listings increased slightly statewide in April to 35,294 versus 35,137 in March. Compared to April 2025, inventory remained higher year-over-year.

San Antonio posted the largest month-over-month increase, rising to 5,805 active listings from 5,510 in March. Houston declined slightly to 15,652 from 15,706, while Dallas-Fort Worth fell to 8,099 from 8,141. Austin also dipped to 5,737 from 5,781. Houston continued to account for the largest share of active listings among the major Texas markets. ( Chart: Texas Active Listings )

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Holding close to asking price

Texas new homes continued to sell close to asking price in April, with the average sales-to-list price ratio at 96.81% versus 96.69% in March. Compared to April 2025, when the statewide average was 97.35%, the ratio was lower year-over-year.

San Antonio recorded the highest sales-to-list price ratio among the major Texas markets at 98.10%, up from 97.90% in March. Austin remained relatively flat at 97.74% from 97.71%, while Dallas-Fort Worth rose to 97.50% from 97.36%. Houston also increased slightly, rising to 95.08% from 95.02%. ( Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio )

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. ( Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages )

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to reach nearly $4 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year ($3.93 billion in 2024), the first agent to exceed $3 billion (2022), the first to exceed $2 billion (2018–2020), and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015–2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube Music and YouTube . Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com .

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://bit.ly/ben-caballero-photo

Individual Chart images:

Chart: Days on Market – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/DOM-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Sales – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/New-Home-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Prices – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Home-Prices-Chart.png

Chart: Pending Home Sales – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Pending-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Active Listings – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Active-Listings-Chart.png

Chart: Sales-to-List-Price Ratio – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Sales-Price-Ratio-Chart.png

Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages – Thru April 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/12MonthChart-DataOnly.png

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