Los Gatos’ Newest Gathering Place, The Junction, Welcomes Two Artisan Dining Destinations from Chefs David Kinch and Avery Ruzicka

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmonie Park Development is pleased to announce that it has signed inaugural leases with two high-profile dining concepts - Michelin-recognized Mentone and James Beard-finalist Manresa Bread – to be at the heart of Los Gatos’ new, vibrant mixed-use community known as The Junction.

Mentone is a premier French-Italian coastal restaurant known for locally sourced cuisine and helmed by world-renowned Chef David Kinch. Manresa Bread was named by Food & Wine as one of the “best bakeries in America” and is led by head baker Avery Ruzicka, a two-time James Beard Award finalist.

While each already boasts a devoted following, Mentone and Manresa will be thoughtfully tailored to The Junction. The inviting spaces are anchored in community with an ambiance that will encourage visitors to linger.

Mentone’s newest home will embody understated luxury, featuring a polished crudo bar with pristine seafood; a sculptural martini, negroni and amaro bar with a roaming cart; and a handmade pasta atelier presenting curated tastings and seasonal menus.

“Every dish we're creating at Mentone deserves a home as thoughtful as the food itself," Kinch said. "Los Gatos has welcomed us so generously, and in The Junction, we've found a partner who shares our passion for getting every detail right — for our guests and our community.”

Manresa’s Junction location will be equal parts retail, ritual and working bakery, offering espresso and fresh-baked exclusives and punctuated by a “bread-and-butter” happy hour.

“This café represents a philosophy where every detail reflects our devotion to craft and a spirit of connection,” Ruzicka said. “We are honored to be one of the launch concepts and have the opportunity to join a gathering place which shares our belief that every day deserves to be exceptional.”

Groundbreaking for Mentone and Manresa is scheduled for September 2026. Together, they will occupy 7,170 square feet at the Spur Building, which sits at the corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Walker Street at the center of The Junction - a 68,000-square-foot mixed-use specialty retail and dining destination within the North 40 development. The Junction is designed to offer neighbors, friends and families a place to gather, unwind and recharge.

“We are thrilled to be bringing concepts created by artisans genuinely devoted to their craft and the spirit of hospitality to Los Gatos and the north end of town," said Don Capobres, principal and CEO of Harmonie Park Development. "To have operators of this caliber choose The Junction as their address is an honor, and we look forward to welcoming other businesses to our thoughtful collection of experiences."

Leasing agents Prime Commercial and The Econic Company are currently seeking additional founding tenants who recognize this desirable opportunity. With approximately 300 residential units in addition to the retail and dining offerings on site, The Junction is well positioned to serve both the neighborhood and larger Silicon Valley market. Embedded within a five-minute drive of Good Samaritan Hospital, Netflix headquarters and the Bay Club Courtside, to name a few, it will attract a consistent daily population with the demographics to support upscale concepts.

The Junction takes its name from Los Gatos' railroad heritage - a nod to the rail hub that once connected the Santa Clara Valley to the Santa Cruz Mountains and the coast, bringing a steady flow of goods, people and ideas through town. The Gianandrea House, a historic World War II-era home that once stood in Los Gatos, has been fully restored and now lives at the heart of The Junction, reflecting the history of the town and serving as an inspirational sense of place.

About Harmonie Park Development

Based in California, Harmonie Park Development is focused on creating thriving mixed-use communities in high-barrier-to-entry, emerging secondary and urban markets. Harmonie Park has expertise in every aspect of the development process from acquisition and partnership structuring to entitlements, design and construction coordination, and leasing strategies. For more information, visit harmoniepark.com.