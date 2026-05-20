Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2026 results after market closing. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 4, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q2-2026 Results Conference Call Date : Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time : 8:00 AM Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast : Register Now! Conference Recording Playback Availability dates : June 4 to June 18, 2026 Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code : 02987 # 2026 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results 3rd quarter

: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 4th quarter : Wednesday, December 9, 2026

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc