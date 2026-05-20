GraphDex Announces Public Launch: Ethereum Co-Founder Bows to Hedgehog Mascot, 8,300 Users Sign Up in Two Hours

Announcement: GraphDex officially launches its all-in-one digital asset trading terminal — the platform that drove 8,300 day-one registrations from a single viral moment at Token2049 Singapore





Vitalik Buterin gives a thumbs up to the GraphDex hedgehog mascot at Token2049 Singapore, September 2024. On the full video, Buterin bows to the hedgehog after receiving a branded condom with QR code — the clip resurfaced at launch and drove 8,300 registrations in two hours.

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraphDex today announces the public launch of its all-in-one digital asset trading terminal. The announcement coincided with the resurfacing of a viral clip from Token2049 Singapore, in which Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin bows to the platform’s hedgehog mascot after receiving a branded condom with a QR code — driving 8,300 registrations in the first two hours.

The hedgehog belongs to GraphDex. The condom it handed Buterin at Token2049 Singapore in September 2024 had a QR code on it. Buterin took it, bowed, and walked away. Someone filmed it. The clip sat unnoticed for eighteen months.

Then GraphDex went live. The clip resurfaced. 8,300 people scanned that QR code in the first two hours.

"Trade, predict, stake, repeat," said the CTO. "The hedgehog just did the marketing."

What 8,300 traders found when they arrived

GraphDex is built around a problem every active trader knows but nobody talks about publicly: the average Solana trader has seven browser tabs open simultaneously. Each tab switch is a delay. In markets where a narrative can peak and collapse in twenty minutes, that delay is the difference between profitable and not.

The platform consolidates all of it: Solana DEX trading, real-time token discovery, wallet and social tracking, prediction markets, copytrading for prediction markets, and AI signal analysis — one environment, zero tab switching. User funds stay in user-controlled wallets on Privy infrastructure.

The feature nobody else built

Prediction markets grew 1,700 percent in two years. At some point, someone was going to build copytrading on top of them. GraphDex built it first. Users follow top forecasters filtered by PnL, win rate, and volume, and automatically mirror their positions. The data layer gets more accurate as more users generate signal.

Staking yields reach 17% on SOL, USDT, and USDC. Ambassador program distributes up to 65% revenue share. Graphpay crypto card in development.

The hedgehog is still out there. The QR code still works. Buterin still has the condom.

About GraphDex

GraphDex is the infrastructure for digital asset trading — trade, predict, and earn, all in one place.

The platform combines Solana DEX trading, prediction markets with copytrading, AI signal analysis, Bubble Maps, and non-custodial Privy wallet infrastructure.

Staking yields up to 17%. Ambassador revenue share up to 65%.

LINKS & SOCIAL

Website: graphdex.io

Twitter / X: @graphdex_io

Telegram: @graph_dex_bot

Media Contact:

Hog Hedge,

official@graphdex.io

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