Data Center Logical Security Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $12.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Logical Security Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center logical security market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to expand from $6.67 billion in 2025 to $7.57 billion in 2026, enjoying a robust CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is influenced by data center digitization, an upsurge in cyberattacks, increased identity and access management implementation, tighter regulatory requirements, and cloud migration.

Looking to 2030, the market is expected to hit $12.4 billion at a CAGR of 13.2%. Contributing factors include a shift to hybrid and multi-cloud setups, demand for automated threat detection, stronger regulatory compliance, and the adoption of zero-trust security frameworks. Key trends include advancements in behavior-based detection, automated security orchestration, and cloud-native protection solutions.

The rise in cyberattacks is a major driver, with sophisticated attacks targeting more expansive digital infrastructures. Enhanced logical security solutions like access controls and monitoring systems are essential for mitigating these threats. For instance, Check Point Software Technologies reported a 30% surge in cyberattacks on corporate networks in mid-2024 compared to the previous year.

Leading companies in this space are investing in advanced products that leverage integrated AI and quantum-safe measures to enhance security and operational efficiency. In late 2024, IBM introduced its Guardium Data Security Center, a SaaS-first platform integrating AI security and quantum-safe cryptography, safeguarding data through its lifecycle.

M&A activity is also buoying the market. In 2025, Palo Alto Networks acquired CyberArk Software, aiming to diversify its offerings through enhanced privileged access management and identity security solutions. This integration supports comprehensive protection across hybrid environments.

Dominant players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and others. North America leads the market as of 2025, though Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region, driven by robust manufacturing sectors.

Market valuations consist of revenues from services like identity management and threat prevention, encompassing both the goods and embedded services offered by manufacturers and providers. This growth is being shaped by global tariff fluctuations, which are increasing costs for security hardware, propelling a shift towards cloud-based solutions.

The core product types-identity and access management, data security, infrastructure security, and vulnerability management-are utilized in sectors such as finance, IT, government, and healthcare. The adoption of multi-factor authentication, encryption, and threat monitoring across various deployment models is fundamental in securing digital assets against unauthorized access.

As trade dynamics evolve, the market outlook anticipates an impactful rebalancing of strategies to address cost variations caused by tariffs, which have notably influenced decision-making in hardware deployment, particularly in North America and Europe.

Report Scope:

Product Types: Identity and Access Management, Data Security, Infrastructure and Network Security, Security and Vulnerability Management.

Authentication Mechanisms: Multi-Factor Authentication, Biometric Authentication, Single Sign-On, Password Management Solutions.

Deployment Modes: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid.

Applications: Access Control, Data Protection, Threat Detection, Log Management.

End-Users: Banking, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Energy.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

International Business Machines Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Illumio Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

F5 Inc.

Okta Inc.

Thales Group

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trellix Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Sophos Group plc

CyberArk Software Ltd.

SentinelOne Inc.

Wiz Inc.

BeyondTrust Corporation

Delinea Inc.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2hw99

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