FIVE IRON GOLF RETURNS WITH ITS ANNUAL WOMEN’S GOLF MONTH PROGRAM, PRESENTED WITH GOLF DIGEST

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, today announced the return of its annual Women’s Golf Month initiative, a month-long national campaign focused on making golf more welcoming, social, and accessible for women of all experience levels.

Now in its third consecutive year, Women’s Golf Month has become one of Five Iron Golf’s largest annual community-driven initiatives, helping introduce thousands of women to the game through free play opportunities, beginner-friendly programming, instruction, leagues, and social events across the company’s growing network of locations.

Presented in partnership with Golf Digest, this year’s initiative will run throughout June at participating Five Iron Golf locations nationwide and feature free golf for women every Wednesday, $5 first-month memberships, women-focused social hours, complimentary swing tips from coaches, and community activations designed to encourage more women to experience the game in a relaxed and approachable environment.

The campaign builds on the momentum Five Iron Golf has seen over the last several years as women continue to become one of the fastest-growing segments within the company’s player and membership community. Since launching Women’s Golf Month, Five Iron Golf has welcomed thousands of women through its doors nationwide, with many continuing into lessons, leagues, memberships, and recurring social events long after the campaign concludes.

Throughout June, participating locations will offer:

Up to 90 minutes of free golf for women every Wednesday

Women’s Golf Social Hours from 5–8 PM

Complimentary prosecco for women during Wednesday evening events for guests 21+

$5 first-month memberships

Free swing evaluation lessons

Beginner-friendly instructional support and social programming

Community nights and networking opportunities

“Women’s Golf Month has evolved into something much bigger than a promotion for us,” said Nora Dunnan, Five Iron Golf Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. “It’s become an important part of how we continue building community around the game and creating environments where more women feel comfortable showing up, trying golf, improving their game, and making it part of their social lives.”

As part of the expanded 2026 initiative, Five Iron Golf is partnering with women-led golf organizations and communities including Ladies Who Golf , Cherry Golf Club , She Golfs ATL , Girls on the Green Golf Network , and Fore the Ladies to support women’s programming, community events, and social golf experiences at select Five Iron Golf locations throughout the month.

The company is also planning larger activations in key markets, including women’s panels, networking events, local artist collaborations, creator partnerships, and additional community-focused programming designed to further elevate women’s participation in the sport.

Known for blending tour-level golf technology with a modern sports bar and entertainment atmosphere, Five Iron Golf has continued expanding rapidly across the U.S. and internationally, with locations designed to appeal equally to serious golfers, beginners, and social players alike.

The Women’s Golf Month initiative reflects Five Iron Golf’s broader mission to make golf more accessible while helping modernize how people experience the game through hospitality, technology, entertainment, and community.

Women’s Golf Month officially launches June 1, 2026, with events and programming taking place throughout the month at participating Five Iron Golf locations nationwide. Additional event information and registration details will be announced locally throughout June.

For more information, visit FiveIronGolf.com/Womens-Golf-Month or follow @FiveIronGolf on social media.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 20 states and 6 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

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