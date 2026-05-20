Palmetto Publishing Releases Stewart W. Morris's Memoir of 43 Years as a Volunteer Firefighter

Charleston, SC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released My Time at Station 23, a new memoir by Stewart W. Morris documenting his 43 years of continuous service with the Orange Volunteer Fire Company in Orange County, Virginia. The book is the first ever written about the department, known locally as Station 23.

Volunteer fire departments across America face mounting pressure from declining membership, rising call volumes, and limited funding. Morris does not shy away from the personal cost of the work. Missed family events, sleepless nights, and calls that left lasting marks all figure into the account. The book examines what it takes to sustain a commitment measured not in months but in decades, and what is lost when a volunteer finally hangs up turnout gear after a lifetime of service.

Stewart W. Morris stated, "I wanted to write the book that had never been written about our department. Station 23 has been part of my life since I was a child, and the men and women who served there deserve to have their stories told. The calls, the humor, the regrets, the reasons we kept showing up, it all needed to be put down before it was forgotten."

The memoir sits at the intersection of firefighter narrative, local history, and community memoir. Readers drawn to Dennis Smith's Report from Engine Co. 82 or to firsthand accounts of rural emergency services will find familiar ground here. Morris, a retired nuclear engineer, brings an analytical eye to complement his deeply personal perspective. At a time when volunteer fire departments nationwide struggle to recruit and retain members, My Time at Station 23 offers a timely record of the culture, sacrifice, and quiet dedication that sustain these organizations.

My Time at Station 23 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Stewart W. Morris is a retired Nuclear Engineer with a passion for community service. Since January 1983, he has been an active member of the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, where he has held various positions throughout his tenure. Currently serving as an Assistant Chief, Stewart's dedication to firefighting and public safety is evident in his commitment to training and leadership. His experiences in both engineering and firefighting have shaped his perspective, which he shares in his book, My Time at Station 23. Stewart's unique background offers readers valuable insights into the life of a volunteer firefighter.

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