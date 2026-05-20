SuperCritical Materials Joins Terra Praxis REPOWER Consortium to Scale the Nuclear Fuel Infrastructure Required for the AI-Energy Era

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperCritical Materials has joined Terra Praxis’ REPOWER Consortium, a multi-continent network of global leaders working to scale advanced nuclear as a cornerstone of industrial competitiveness and energy security. As the industry accelerates deployment, one reality is becoming unavoidable: reactors don’t scale without fuel. SuperCritical Materials’ participation in the Consortium brings a sharper focus to the “fuel layer” of the nuclear stack—positioning uranium supply and production infrastructure as foundational, not ancillary, to the success of advanced reactors.

Terra Praxis is a nonprofit accelerating the deployment of advanced nuclear energy to replace coal and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. The REPOWER Consortium mobilizes stakeholders across the clean energy ecosystem, encouraging swift and decisive action to advance global clean energy abundance. With 40+ member organizations spanning utilities, technology companies, reactor vendors, financial institutions, and governments, the Consortium provides the collaborative infrastructure for coordinating the clean energy transition at scale.

“SuperCritical Materials is proud to join Terra Praxis’ Consortium. The next phase of nuclear growth will be constrained less by reactor innovation than by fuel availability and production capacity,” said Canon Bryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of SuperCritical Materials. “The REPOWER model—leveraging existing infrastructure, supply chains, and capital to rapidly decarbonize power, industry, and data systems—aligns directly with our platform approach to building long-duration, industrial-scale nuclear fuel capacity. We’re excited to contribute to a consortium that understands that energy abundance at scale requires not just innovation in reactors, but parallel innovation in the fuel systems that power them.”

“There is nearly 700 GW of accessible industrial market demand by 2050—approximately 2,300 reactors serving data centers, chemicals, sustainable aviation fuels, and coal repowering. This represents between $500 billion and $1.5 trillion in investment opportunity,” stated Eric Ingersoll, Founding Director and Co-CEO of Terra Praxis. “Meeting demand at this scale will require a corresponding expansion in nuclear fuel production capacity and supply chain resilience—areas where SuperCritical Materials is positioning itself as a next-generation infrastructure provider,” added Ingersoll.

The emerging nuclear buildout increasingly depends on manufacturing-scale deployment models capable of delivering reliable, low-cost power for AI infrastructure, industrial electrification, and energy-intensive computing. Achieving this transition will require coordinated advances across reactor deployment, regulation, capital formation, and fuel supply chains. SuperCritical Materials’ platform is designed to address one of the sector’s largest long-term constraints: scalable uranium production infrastructure independent of conventional mining concentration risks. Over three years, the REPOWER Consortium retreats have grown into the most consequential private convenings of senior decision-makers on advanced nuclear deployment. The REPOWER vision: Full mass manufacturing—applying design-for-manufacturing principles from aerospace and automotive—could reach 700 GW at $40-70/MWh, making nuclear energy competitive with natural gas without policy support. Achieving this requires coordinated progress across six critical drivers: delivery innovation, regulatory evolution, economic viability, site availability, capital access, and a mature developer ecosystem. Fuel underpins all of them. The oceans contain an estimated 4.5 billion metric tons of dissolved uranium—representing the world’s largest untapped nuclear fuel resource. SuperCritical Materials’ U.S.-government–developed and patented technology platform is designed to commercialize access to this resource at industrial scale.

Kirsty Gogan, Founding Director and Co-CEO of Terra Praxis framed the opportunity: “The question is not whether nuclear can technically serve the industrial energy market—it can. The question is whether we act with the speed this moment demands. That speed becomes possible only when nuclear energy shifts from traditional construction-based delivery to manufacturing-based delivery, backed by the fuel supply chains and production capacity that partners like SuperCritical Materials are building to operate at true industrial scale.”

About SuperCritical Materials

SuperCritical Materials develops and operates industrial-scale infrastructure for the production of nuclear fuel and critical materials. The Company’s platform is designed to supply the fuel layer required for large-scale nuclear energy deployment—reducing reliance on foreign sources and enabling energy security at industrial scale. SuperCritical.one

About Terra Praxis

Terra Praxis is a global nonprofit organization committed to universal access to affordable, reliable, and clean energy that empowers people and protects nature. Powered by philanthropy, we innovate and accelerate scalable, equitable solutions to decarbonize the largest sources of global emissions. TerraPraxis.org

Media Contacts:

Grant Draper

VP Communications

SuperCritical Materials

T: (415) 745-0254

E: gdraper@supercritical.one

E. info@terrapraxis.org



