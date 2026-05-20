AI Data Center Insurance Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.84 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The AI data center insurance market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing adoption of AI technologies, rising cyber threats, and heightened demand for comprehensive risk management solutions. Opportunities lie in technology-driven risk modelling, AI-powered threat detection, and tailored coverage for digital infrastructure investments, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where growth is expected to outpace other areas.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Center Insurance Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) data center insurance market is poised for significant growth, evolving from $2.26 billion in 2025 to $2.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing integration of AI-enabled data centers, heightened awareness of cyber risks, and an expanding enterprise digital infrastructure. The market is expected to surge to $4.84 billion by 2030, with trends such as technology-powered risk modelling innovations and advancements in AI threat detection contributing to this rise.

The growing acceptance of AI-powered decision-making tools significantly fuels market expansion. These tools enhance business decision-making capabilities through machine learning and predictive analytics. As enterprises increasingly rely on digital strategies, AI data center insurance offers essential risk mitigation, financial protection, and support against cyber threats and operational disruptions.

Cyberattacks, posing significant threats to centralized digital storage, further underscore the market's importance. AI data center insurance plays a critical role in fortifying data center resilience, helping organizations minimize financial losses and maintain operational continuity amidst rising cyber security concerns. Increased cyber threat activities have been reported, including a 30% rise in attacks managed by Check Point Software Technologies in 2024, emphasizing the need for comprehensive cyber coverage.

Key players such as Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., and Aon plc are focusing on developing comprehensive risk management solutions to enhance protection from construction to operational readiness. For instance, Aon's Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program, launched in July 2025, offers substantial coverage for construction and operational risks, incorporating advanced risk engineering and cyber impact modelling.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans globally, covering various regions like Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and involves notable players addressing the unique challenges within this sector

Report Highlights

  • Markets Covered: Coverage includes Property, Liability, Cyber, Business Interruption, and Other Insurance types, segmented by AI Deployment and Data Center Types.
  • Companies Mentioned: Major players like Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Chubb Limited, and others.
  • Geographical Coverage: Includes significant regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and expanded coverage in Southeast Asia.
  • Time Series: Offers historical and forecast data over a 15-year period.
  • Delivery Format: Digital formats including Word, PDF, and Interactive Report, plus an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$2.64 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.84 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate16.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Allianz SE
  • Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.
  • Chubb Limited
  • Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc.
  • Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
  • Munich Reinsurance Company
  • The Travelers Companies Inc.
  • American International Group Inc.
  • Hannover Ruck SE
  • QBE Insurance Group Limited
  • Everest Re Group Ltd.
  • Arch Capital Group Ltd.
  • CNA Financial Corporation
  • AXA XL
  • Convex Group Limited
  • Hiscox Ltd.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited
  • Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
  • Coalition Inc.
  • Lloyd's of London
  • At-Bay Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnua5g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                AI Data Center Insurance Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Edge Artificial Intelligence
                            
                            
                                Hyperscale Data Center
                            

                



        


    

        
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