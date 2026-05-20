AI Data Center Insurance Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.84 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Center Insurance Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) data center insurance market is poised for significant growth, evolving from $2.26 billion in 2025 to $2.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing integration of AI-enabled data centers, heightened awareness of cyber risks, and an expanding enterprise digital infrastructure. The market is expected to surge to $4.84 billion by 2030, with trends such as technology-powered risk modelling innovations and advancements in AI threat detection contributing to this rise.

The growing acceptance of AI-powered decision-making tools significantly fuels market expansion. These tools enhance business decision-making capabilities through machine learning and predictive analytics. As enterprises increasingly rely on digital strategies, AI data center insurance offers essential risk mitigation, financial protection, and support against cyber threats and operational disruptions.

Cyberattacks, posing significant threats to centralized digital storage, further underscore the market's importance. AI data center insurance plays a critical role in fortifying data center resilience, helping organizations minimize financial losses and maintain operational continuity amidst rising cyber security concerns. Increased cyber threat activities have been reported, including a 30% rise in attacks managed by Check Point Software Technologies in 2024, emphasizing the need for comprehensive cyber coverage.

Key players such as Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., and Aon plc are focusing on developing comprehensive risk management solutions to enhance protection from construction to operational readiness. For instance, Aon's Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program, launched in July 2025, offers substantial coverage for construction and operational risks, incorporating advanced risk engineering and cyber impact modelling.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans globally, covering various regions like Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and involves notable players addressing the unique challenges within this sector

Report Highlights

Markets Covered: Coverage includes Property, Liability, Cyber, Business Interruption, and Other Insurance types, segmented by AI Deployment and Data Center Types.

Coverage includes Property, Liability, Cyber, Business Interruption, and Other Insurance types, segmented by AI Deployment and Data Center Types. Companies Mentioned: Major players like Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Chubb Limited, and others.

Major players like Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Chubb Limited, and others. Geographical Coverage: Includes significant regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and expanded coverage in Southeast Asia.

Includes significant regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and expanded coverage in Southeast Asia. Time Series: Offers historical and forecast data over a 15-year period.

Offers historical and forecast data over a 15-year period. Delivery Format: Digital formats including Word, PDF, and Interactive Report, plus an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Allianz SE

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Chubb Limited

Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc.

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Munich Reinsurance Company

The Travelers Companies Inc.

American International Group Inc.

Hannover Ruck SE

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Everest Re Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

CNA Financial Corporation

AXA XL

Convex Group Limited

Hiscox Ltd.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Coalition Inc.

Lloyd's of London

At-Bay Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnua5g

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