Data Center Orchestration Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $24.8 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Orchestration Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center orchestration market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections indicating an increase from $10.04 billion in 2025 to $24.8 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 19.8%. This growth is propelled by the rising adoption of hybrid cloud models, demand for AI-driven automation, and the deployment of edge data centers. The orchestration solutions enhance operational efficiency and accommodate the complexities of multi-cloud environments.

Key drivers of market expansion include innovations in AI-based orchestration and the development of container management systems. Advancements in infrastructure-as-code automation and research in autonomous data centers are also contributing to this trajectory. The emergence of cloud-native applications continues to accelerate this growth, with cloud-native deployments supporting enhanced scalability and flexibility.

One significant development in this market is the increasing focus on AI-driven data orchestration platforms. These platforms streamline data management across hybrid infrastructures, creating high-performance data environments for AI workloads. In April 2023, Hammerspace introduced an AI Data Platform to manage data without duplication, integrating seamlessly with NVIDIA technologies to boost AI workload efficiencies.

Noteworthy market activities include Hewlett Packard Enterprise's acquisition of Morpheus Data Inc. This move is intended to fortify HPE's GreenLake cloud platform, incorporating hybrid cloud orchestration and automation capabilities, marking a significant step in the evolution of data orchestration solutions. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Data center orchestration services include a variety of offerings such as orchestration consulting, integration services, and performance optimization. The market encapsulates sales of essential hardware like power distribution units and monitoring devices, alongside software solutions crucial for compute, storage, and network management. The application of these solutions spans multiple industries, delivering automation and monitoring capabilities essential for modern enterprise operations.

Global trade tensions and tariffs have impacted the cost efficiency of hardware components necessary for data center orchestration. Some regions, notably Asia-Pacific and North America, have been affected more substantially, leading to an increased focus on local hardware procurement and software-based solutions. These regional shifts highlight the resilience and adaptability of the software and services components of the market.

The evolving landscape of data center orchestration emphasizes the necessity for robust, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of enterprises. As companies like Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation continue to innovate, the industry is set to robustly adapt to the demands of digital transformation, overcoming challenges posed by geopolitical economic changes.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Components: Software; Services

Software; Services Deployment Modes: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

On-Premises; Cloud-Based Organization Sizes: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises Applications: Provisioning; Automation; Monitoring; Management; Other Applications

Provisioning; Automation; Monitoring; Management; Other Applications End Users: IT and Telecommunications; BFSI; Healthcare; Retail; Government; Others

Subsegments:

Software: Workload Automation; Cloud Management; Container Orchestration; Virtual Machines; Infrastructure As Code; Configuration Management; Monitoring; Hybrid Cloud

Workload Automation; Cloud Management; Container Orchestration; Virtual Machines; Infrastructure As Code; Configuration Management; Monitoring; Hybrid Cloud Services: Integration; Consulting; Support; Managed Services; Training

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Broadcom Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Nokia Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

ServiceNow Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Juniper Networks Inc.

OpenText Corporation

BMC Software Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Redwood Software Inc.

Itential LLC

Pantheon Technologies s.r.o.

Platform9 Systems Inc.

ZPE Systems Inc.

Tidal Software Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r96o1n

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