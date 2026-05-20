Outdoor Micro Data Center Enclosure Global Analysis Report 2026: $4.15 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Micro Data Center Enclosure Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The outdoor micro data center enclosure market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $2.01 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 20.1%. This growth arises from the telecom tower infrastructure adoption, increased onsite edge computing deployment, and a rising need for robust IT infrastructure in challenging environments, coupled with industrial automation and remote operation expansion.

By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $4.15 billion with a CAGR of 19.8%, spurred by 5G network rollout, smart city initiatives, and increased AI and IoT workloads at the edge. The adoption of modular and prefabricated outdoor micro data centers supports digital transformation in energy and transportation sectors, with advancements in AI-driven cooling, modular designs, hybrid enclosures, and remote management systems.

Cloud computing adoption further propels market growth, as outdoor micro data centers provide secure, modular housing for servers, enhancing edge deployment and reducing latency. For instance, Eurostat reported in December 2023 that 45.2% of EU enterprises now adopt cloud services, underlining the demand for reliable and distributed computing infrastructure.

Companies are focusing on developing ruggedized enclosures to ensure reliability and reduce maintenance in harsh conditions. Zella DC's launch of the Zella Outback in October 2024 exemplifies this, offering robust features like enhanced access control and an integrated cooling system tailored for demanding environments like smart cities and telecommunications.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape, as illustrated by Vertiv Holdings Co.'s acquisition of Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets Co. Inc. for $200 million in August 2025, aimed at enhancing its infrastructure solutions for high-density enterprise and edge applications.

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies, Huawei, IBM, Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Eaton Corporation, and ZTE, among others. While North America currently leads the market, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The market includes various components like fire suppression systems, UPS units, and cable management solutions, offering factory gate values, netting revenues from sales, grants, and services globally. Major challenges include tariffs impacting steel enclosures and cross-border supply chains, with companies adapting through localized manufacturing and component optimization.

The market's evolution is being closely monitored, with updates reflecting changes in globa

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Product Type: Wall-Mounted, Floor-Mounted, Rack-Mounted

3) By Cooling System: Active Cooling, Passive Cooling

4) By Deployment: On-Premises, Remote

5) By Application: Telecommunications, Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, IT and Data Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Server Systems, Storage Systems, Network Equipment, Power Management Units, Cooling Systems

2) By Services: Installation, Integration, Maintenance, Consulting, Managed Services

3) By Software: Infrastructure Management, Security Management, Monitoring and Analytics, Data Center Orchestration, Remote Management

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Eaton Corporation plc

ZTE Corporation

Legrand S.A.

Vertiv Group Corp

nVent Electric plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

STULZ GmbH

Panduit Corp.

TAS Energy Inc.

IE Corporation

Sicon Chat Union Electric Co. Ltd

BladeRoom Data Centres Ltd.

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd.

Northstar Technologies Group Inc.

Data Centers Delivered Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p8gls

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