Micro Mobility Data Analytics Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $7.24 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Mobility Data Analytics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The micro mobility data analytics market is experiencing robust growth, with its size expected to rise from $2.99 billion in 2025 to $3.58 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 19.6%. Driving this growth are factors such as increased urban congestion, the adoption of shared mobility services, deployment of IoT sensors, government backing for micro mobility, and a focus on sustainable urban transport.

Future growth prospects are even more promising, with expectations to reach $7.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.3%. This anticipated expansion is due to investments in smart city projects, AI and predictive analytics integration, connected micro mobility fleets, demand for real-time fleet optimization, and data-driven safety management. Key trends include advancements in IoT and telematics, AI-based demand forecasting innovations, multimodal mobility integration, and edge computing for real-time analytics.

The rise in e-scooter and e-bike adoption is a major contributor to the market's growth, as these vehicles become essential for urban commuting, short-distance travel, and shared mobility solutions. These vehicles are favored for their efficiency and low emissions, aiding in urban transportation needs. Micro mobility data analytics enhances this transition by optimizing fleet usage, improving vehicle availability, and ensuring a seamless user experience, while also providing real-time safety and operational efficiency insights.

Leading companies are developing AI-powered connected vehicle platforms to enhance rider safety, streamline fleet management, and create digital experiences within electric mobility ecosystems. For instance, Damon Inc. launched the AI-powered platform Damon I/O to offer advanced diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and safety features. This platform supports rapid deployment and provides actionable insights alongside recurring revenue opportunities.

Recent strategic movements include Fluctuo SAS's partnership with Dott, enhancing the accuracy of shared e-bike and e-scooter data across Europe by leveraging real-time GBFS data for improved analytics.

Key players in this sector are Bolt Technology OU, Intellias LLC, Geotab Inc., Bird Global Inc., TIER Mobility SE, and others. In 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and others, detailing countries like the USA, UK, Germany, China, and India.

The market is driven by revenues from services like predictive policing, risk assessments, and fleet analytics, with values representing factory gate levels. The micro mobility data analytics field encompasses software for data collection and analysis, enabling fleet performance optimization and user experience enhancements.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software and Analytics Platforms, Hardware, Services

Service Type: Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Management, User Analytics, Predictive Maintenance

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

Application: Demand and Supply Forecasting, Parking Management, Safety Analysis, Vehicle Utilization

End-User: Micro Mobility Providers, Governments, Fleet Management Companies, Consulting Firms

Subsegments:

Software: Predictive Analytics, Real-Time Processing, Geospatial Mapping

Hardware: GPS Devices, Sensor Modules, Communication Units

Services: Data Integration, Deployment, Support, Consulting

Key Companies Mentioned: Bolt Technology, Intellias, Geotab, Neutron Holdings, TIER Mobility, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bolt Technology OU

Intellias LLC

Geotab Inc.

Neutron Holdings Inc.

TIER Mobility SE

PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG

Bird Global Inc.

Dott Mobility B.V.

INRIX Inc.

CARTO Inc.

Neuron Mobility Pte. Ltd.

AppyWay Ltd.

Joyride Technologies Inc.

Populus Technologies Inc.

MotionTag GmbH

Lacuna Technologies Inc.

ElectricFeel AG

Blue Systems SAS

Atom Mobility OU

Vianova SAS

Ride Report Inc

Fluctuo SAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aakuhz

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