Internet Data Center (IDC) Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $149.58 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Center (IDC) Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The internet data center market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $77.98 billion in 2025 to $89.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 14.1%. This expansion is fueled by factors such as rising data traffic, widespread cloud adoption, digital transformation initiatives, bolstering enterprise IT infrastructure, and a surge in demand for colocation facilities. Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $149.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Key drivers include increased hyperscale data center investments, AI and analytics workload adoption, edge computing demand, and multi-cloud deployments. Technological advancements in cooling systems and energy-efficient architectures are also shaping the landscape.

The escalating adoption of cloud computing significantly propels the internet data center market. Organizations increasingly leverage cloud services to reduce capital and operational expenditures by scaling resources on demand. Data centers underpin cloud computing, offering the necessary infrastructure for data storage, processing, and management, thus ensuring high availability and security for cloud-based applications. According to Eurostat, 45.2% of EU enterprises used cloud services in 2023, emphasizing a trend that bolsters the data center market expansion.

Key players in the market are focusing on advancing infrastructure with multi-campus interconnected hubs to enhance operational efficiency and connectivity. A notable example is Equinix's launch of a data center in Chennai in 2025, integrated with their Mumbai hub, reflecting a phased investment strategy amounting to $69 million for initial capacity, with plans for expansion. This strategic expansion supports long-term growth and sustainability.

In a significant move, The Blackstone Group Inc. and CPP Investments acquired AirTrunk Pty Ltd. in 2024 for A$24 billion, aiming to bolster their digital infrastructure portfolios across the Asia-Pacific region. This acquisition enhances their capacity to meet the growing demand from cloud and AI workloads, supported by AirTrunk's hyperscale data center expertise.

Prominent companies in the internet data center market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Equinix Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to show the most rapid growth in the coming years. Regions such as Western Europe, South East Asia, and others are also integral to market dynamics.

The market encompasses revenues from services like network management, security monitoring, and infrastructure management, including sales of related equipment such as power supplies and network hardware. Notably, trade relations and tariffs globally are impacting the market, influencing costs and prompting strategies like supplier diversification and local manufacturing investments. These changes are driving a shift towards modular and energy-efficient data center designs, mitigating tariff impacts.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $89.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $149.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Google LLC

NTT Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

Inspur Information Industry Co. Ltd.

Equinix Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

CommScope Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Rittal GmbH And Co. KG

GDS Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suj1xu

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