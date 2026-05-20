Weav.ai Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weav.ai , an AI-native decisioning platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce the company has joined the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program , an initiative led by P&C cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) , to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and leverage the solutions more effectively.

"Insurers using Guidewire need decisioning intelligence that works inside their existing workflows," said Peeyush Rai, CEO and founder of Weav.ai. "Through the Insurtech Vanguards program, we can bring that capability to more Guidewire customers — helping underwriting, premium audit, and claims teams make faster, more accurate decisions without adding system complexity."

The Weav.ai platform unifies knowledge, decisions, and actions across underwriting, premium audit, and claims by embedding AI-driven decision support directly into insurance workflows. The platform integrates with industry-leading core administration platforms, like Guidewire InsuranceSuite, to deliver AI-generated recommendations and policy decisions inside insurers’ existing workflows—improving speed to quote, decision consistency, and operational efficiency while maintaining human-in-the-loop oversight for critical decisions.

"The Weav.ai AI-native platform and its insurance-focused decisioning capabilities can help insurers bring greater intelligence, speed, and consistency to key systems and workflows," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist of Guidewire. "Their approach expands the innovation available to Guidewire customers as they modernize operations and elevate policyholder and agent experiences."

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers recognized for bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for participating insurtechs while connecting them with the Guidewire P&C customer community.

About Weav.AI

Weav.AI is an AI-native decision intelligence platform purpose-built for P&C insurance. The platform unifies knowledge, decisions, and actions across underwriting, premium audit, and claims for insurers, MGAs, MGUs, and program administrators — delivering faster quotes, more accurate risk selection, and measurable improvement in expense and loss ratios. For more information, visit weav.ai .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859-803-6597 or jen@stnickmedia.com