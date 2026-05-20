|Company Announcement – Euronext Dublin
No. 02/2026
Copenhagen, 20 May 2026
STG A/S – Interim consolidated financial statements
On 20 May 2026, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January – 31 March 2025.
The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.
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