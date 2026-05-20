Company Announcement – Euronext Dublin

No. 02/2026





Copenhagen, 20 May 2026





STG A/S – Interim consolidated financial statements

On 20 May 2026, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January – 31 March 2025.

The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.

Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.

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