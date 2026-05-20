Leafwell Advances Medical Cannabis as Clinically Validated Solution for Cancer-Related Symptoms and Chronic Pain, Supports Employer-Sponsored Mental Health Benefits

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leafwell, the category-defining platform for employer-sponsored medical cannabis, is calling upon stakeholders across the self-insured ecosystem to recognize physician-led medical cannabis as a mainstream alternative to high-cost care pathways for oncology, chronic pain management, sleep disorders and beyond. With 700,000+ patients served and peer-reviewed evidence in hand, Leafwell delivers HIPAA-compliant physician telehealth consultations, personalized treatment plans and ongoing clinical support designed to improve outcomes while potentially reducing healthcare spend.

“Medical cannabis is medicine, and during Mental Health Awareness Month, we remind healthcare decision makers that physical health, emotional health and chronic disease are deeply connected,” says Emily Fisher, founder and CEO, Leafwell and a two-time breast cancer survivor. “For members living with cancer or debilitating chronic pain, it can be the difference between managing their condition with dignity and cycling through high-cost, high-side-effect pharmaceutical pathways. The federal recognition of cannabis as having accepted medical use validates what we’ve built over six years—a physician-led platform that gives patients, employers, and healthcare leaders confidence in the science.”

Leafwell supports health plan members managing chronic pain, behavioral health conditions, sleep disorders and the side effects of oncology treatment—conditions that account for a significant share of employer claims spend. Peer-reviewed research published in Pharmacy found medically certified cannabis patients experienced a 35 percent reduction in emergency department visits, while research published in Applied Health Economics and Health Policy estimates employer adoption of medical cannabis programs could save U.S. employers $29 billion annually.

“Employers are actively looking for clinically validated solutions that improve workforce health while addressing rising claims costs, with oncology-related care and chronic pain management among the largest drivers of employer claims spend,” says Luke Macfarlan, chief operating officer, Leafwell. “We’re building the clinical and claims-based infrastructure to show how physician-guided cannabis therapy can help employees feel better, stay productive and potentially avoid higher-cost care pathways. Leafwell’s employer-sponsored benefit offers a compliance-safe, data-backed alternative to expensive pharmaceutical products and therapies, giving plan sponsors a clinically grounded lever to bend the cost curve without compromising care quality.”

About Leafwell

Leafwell is a leading health-tech platform dedicated to integrating medical cannabis into mainstream healthcare. By combining a national clinical network with proprietary research capabilities and a unique cannabis benefit model, Leafwell provides employers and patients with evidence-based, clinical-first care that measurably improves outcomes and reduces costs. Founded in 2019 by Emily Fisher — a 2x breast cancer survivor — Leafwell has served more than 700,000 patients, published 10 peer-reviewed studies, and built the largest cannabis dispensary discount network in the United States. In 2026, Leafwell launched its employer-sponsored benefit: a compliance-safe, data-backed alternative to high-cost pharmaceutical pathways for chronic pain, cancer care, sleep disorders, and mental health conditions. Leafwell is the trusted bridge between clinical cannabis and standard medical care.

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing on behalf of Leafwell

btedesco@cpronline.com

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