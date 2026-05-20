Data Center Design Services Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $38.36 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Design Services Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center design services market is exhibiting robust growth, projected to expand from $21.93 billion in 2025 to $24.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%. Primary growth drivers during this period include increased cloud adoption, digital transformation, and investments in data center infrastructure. Further expansion is anticipated, with the market reaching $38.36 billion by 2030 at a projected CAGR of 11.8%.

This future growth will be fueled by the rise of edge computing, AI and IoT integration, hyperscale data center expansion, and a focus on sustainability and modular data center solutions. Significant industry trends include AI-driven data center design advancements, innovative liquid and immersion cooling technologies, and developments in software-defined and green energy-efficient infrastructure. These innovations are reshaping the market by optimizing data center performance and sustainability.

Cloud computing is a crucial factor propelling market growth. It offers scalable, cost-efficient solutions, enabling businesses to adjust resources as needed. Data center design services are vital in optimizing cloud infrastructure to enhance performance and operational efficiency. Eurostat reported in December 2023 that 45.2% of EU enterprises purchased cloud services, highlighting the demand for efficient data center designs.

Leading market players are focusing on prefabricated modular solutions to enhance efficiency, cut energy costs, and reduce deployment time. Huawei's launch of the FusionDC 5.0 in July 2023 exemplifies these advancements. The product is a hyper-converged, modular solution aiming to streamline data center expansions and operational efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping market dynamics. Arcadis N.V.'s acquisition of KUA Group in March 2025 for $77 million aims to enhance its data center design capabilities in Europe, leveraging KUA's expertise in data center architecture and engineering.

Key industry participants include Fluor Corporation, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and others. North America was the largest market segment in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead growth through the forecast period due to increased demand for data center solutions across these regions.

The market's scope encompasses revenues from site assessment, project management, and commissioning. This growth is tempered by evolving global trade relations, with tariffs impacting the cost and availability of critical components. Nevertheless, these challenges have spurred localized sourcing and design optimization strategies, supporting regional engineering initiatives.

The data center design services market offers comprehensive solutions for planning, engineering, and developing data centers, ensuring these facilities integrate critical infrastructure efficiently within scalable architectures. Services span consulting, design and engineering, project management, and installation, catering to a broad spectrum of data center types and organizational needs across industries such as IT, BFSI, healthcare, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $24.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Fluor Corporation

AECOM

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

DPR Construction Inc.

WSP Global Inc.

Exyte GmbH

Stantec Inc.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc.

HDR Inc.

Arup Group Limited

Mace Group Ltd.

Page Southerland Page Inc.

NV5 Global Inc.

Enercon Services Inc.

Buro Happold Limited

HOK Group Inc.

Skanska AB

Garver LLC

Syska Hennessy Group Inc.

Introba Inc.

Corgan Inc.

Barge Design Solutions Inc.

Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvx8e6

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