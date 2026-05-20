Thermal Energy Storage for AI Data Centers Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Energy Storage for AI Data Centers Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The thermal energy storage for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $1.88 billion in 2025 to $4.54 billion by 2030, at an impressive CAGR of 19.3%. Key drivers of this growth include the surging demand for efficient data center cooling and the adoption of AI workloads requiring advanced thermal management solutions. These factors are propelling the deployment of phase change materials and thermal batteries to provide sustainable cooling systems.

The increased global adoption of AI workloads is a major catalyst for market expansion. Organizations, cloud providers, and hyperscalers are investing in AI-optimized infrastructures to support intensive computational requirements, such as generative AI and large-model training. Thermal energy storage solutions enhance the performance and cost-efficiency of these AI workloads by delivering reliable cooling, reducing operational expenses, and promoting data center sustainability. Notably, the International Energy Agency anticipates global data center electricity consumption to more than double from 415 TWh in 2024 to 945 TWh by 2030, underscoring the need for effective thermal energy solutions.

Concurrent with AI advancements, the proliferation of cloud computing is also driving growth within the thermal energy storage market for AI data centers. Cloud computing's scalability and cost-effectiveness are boosting demand for energy-efficient data center operations. By implementing thermal energy storage, data centers can maintain optimal operating conditions and support cloud-based services more effectively. Eurostat reports that 45.2% of European enterprises utilize cloud computing services, reflecting significant market potential.

Industry leaders are innovating rapidly, focusing on the development of products like non-flammable cold thermal energy storage (CTES) systems. These systems utilize water to store cooling energy safely, enabling rapid response to grid demands, increasing computing capacity, and reducing deployment risks. An example is Nostromo Energy's IceBrick360, launched in November 2025, designed for high-demand data centers to manage peak cooling loads efficiently.

Major players in this expanding market include Siemens Energy AG, Johnson Controls International plc, and Carrier Global Corporation, among others. These companies are investing in advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to enhance market presence and meet evolving consumer needs.

Regionally, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth. Countries such as the USA, China, and India are at the forefront of adopting these cutting-edge solutions due to their expanding data center capacities.

Factors such as global trade relations and tariffs may impact the market by affecting component costs. However, measures like local sourcing and system redesigns for cost efficiency are mitigating these challenges, ensuring stable market progression.

As the demand for efficient, AI-optimized computing increases, the thermal energy storage market for AI data centers is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the ongoing shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Market Insights:

Market Characteristics: Evaluation of products and services, innovation trends, and brand differentiation.

Evaluation of products and services, innovation trends, and brand differentiation. Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive overview of the value chain, including key materials and supplier insights.

Comprehensive overview of the value chain, including key materials and supplier insights. Trends and Strategies: Insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Key regulatory influencers and major investment patterns.

Key regulatory influencers and major investment patterns. Market Size: Historical and forecast market growth, considering technological advancements and external factors.

Historical and forecast market growth, considering technological advancements and external factors. TAM Analysis: Strategic insights based on market potential and current size evaluation.

Strategic insights based on market potential and current size evaluation. Market Segmentation and Regional Breakdown: Sub-markets, geographic analysis, and forecast growth.

Sub-markets, geographic analysis, and forecast growth. Competitive Landscape: Market shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals.

Report Scope:

Technologies: Sensible Heat, Latent Heat, Thermochemical Storage.

Cooling Types: Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling.

Deployment: On-Premises, Colocation, Hyperscale, Micro Data Centers.

Storage Types: Water, Phase Change Materials, Ice.

End-Users: Cloud Services, Enterprises, AI Research, Government, BFSI, Telecom, IT Operators.

Subsegments: Detailed breakdown of Sensible, Latent, and Thermochemical Storage types.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens Energy AG

Johnson Controls International plc

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.

Antora Energy Inc.

PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Steffes Corporation

MGA Thermal Pty Ltd.

Electrified Thermal Solutions Inc.

Sunamp Ltd.

Exowatt Inc.

Rondo Energy Inc.

Malta Inc.

Knode Pty Ltd.

Nostromo Energy Ltd.

EnergyNest AS

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.

Kraftblock GmbH

Fourth Power Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufvfu1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment