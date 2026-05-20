AI Data Center Networking Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $30+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Center Networking Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) data center networking market has witnessed exponential growth and is projected to expand from $10.31 billion in 2025 to $12.8 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. This substantial increase in market size is attributed to factors such as growing cloud computing adoption, increasing hyperscale data center expansions, and the rising demand for high-performance networking hardware. As enterprises pursue digital transformation initiatives, the use of GPU-accelerated workloads is also contributing to this market expansion.

Looking ahead, the AI data center networking market is expected to thrive, reaching $30.17 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.9%. This growth is supported by intensifying AI workload demands and the deployment of advanced high-speed optical interconnects. Additionally, there's a growing expansion of hyperscale AI data centers, coupled with an increasing demand for low-latency network fabrics and heightened investment in edge and distributed AI infrastructure. Key trends include advancements in high-speed optical networking technologies, AI-optimized switching architectures, and breakthroughs in silicon photonics integration.

The rapid adoption of cloud computing is a significant driver of this market's growth. By facilitating resource scalability and reducing infrastructure costs, cloud computing is enabling businesses to optimize operations. AI data center networking, through enhanced traffic management and network configuration automation, further improves the performance and reliability of cloud services. For instance, Eurostat reported that in 2023, 45.2% of EU enterprises had adopted cloud services, indicating substantial market potential for AI data center networking solutions.

Major industry players, such as NVIDIA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), are leading the charge in developing innovative solutions. NVIDIA's Spectrum-X and Quantum-X photonics switches exemplify a leap in data transmission capabilities, offering significant energy savings and improved network resiliency. Meanwhile, HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks underscores strategic moves to enhance networking capabilities with AI-driven, cloud-native solutions.

Prominent companies in the AI data center networking space include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Intel, Broadcom, Google, and many others. The market is characterized by intense competition and innovation, with North America prominently positioned as the leading region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing region.

The market comprises revenue from network optimization, cloud integration, data analytics, and AI-based security services. It includes pivotal hardware components like servers, optical transceivers, and network interface cards. Despite challenges such as global tariff impacts raising costs for imported hardware, companies are adapting by localizing manufacturing and diversifying supply chains. Some vendors are accelerating innovation in software-centric networking to mitigate these challenges.

AI data center networking merges AI technologies with network infrastructure, enabling automation of operations, traffic routing, and resource allocation, enhancing security and reducing latency. The market, divided into hardware, software, and services, serves a broad spectrum of end-users including cloud service providers, enterprises, and telecom service providers, among others.

In summary, the AI data center networking market is poised for dynamic growth, driven by technological advancements, strategic industry moves, and increasing global demand. Companies are responding proactively to evolving trade dynamics, setting the stage for continued innovation and expansion in this critical technological domain.

Report Scope Markets Covered:

Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Network Type: Ethernet, InfiniBand, Fibre Channel, Others

Application: Training, Inference, Data Storage, Others

End-User: Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Telecom Providers, Government, Others

Subsegments:

Hardware: High-Speed Switches, Routers, Network Interface Cards, Optical Interconnects, Fiber Optic Cables

Software: Network OS, SDN Controllers, Network Management Software, AI Operations Tools

Services: Design, Integration, Support, Managed Services, Training

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Azure

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NVIDIA Corporation

Ericsson AB

Nokia Corporation

Marvell Technology Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Ciena Corporation

F5 Networks Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Source Photonics Inc.

A10 Networks Inc.

Napatech A/S

Silicom Ltd.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh9mad

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