nuEra Brings Back Canna Sours with a Briny Twist: New Pickle Flavor Debuts Exclusively in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, a leader in accessible, judgment-free cannabis, today announced the return of the cult-favorite Canna Sour gummies—but not as you remember them. nuEra revives their affordable line of edibles with a bold, unexpected debut: Pickle Flavored Canna Sours.

This is not a nostalgia reissue. It’s a full-flavor reboot. The familiar name remains, but the 10mg THC-infused gummy inside the jar is completely new—a sour, zesty, brined reimagining of a classic edible. The new Pickle Canna Sours are AVAILABLE NOW at nuEra Chicago, the brand’s flagship location and home base for the curious, the cannaisseurs, and anyone willing to try a pickle-flavored edible unironically. Led by a mission to make cannabis approachable and accessible for everyone, but never boring, nuEra continues to push the boundaries of flavor innovation. The return of Canna Sours honors nuEra's belief that cannabis is for everyone, from first-timers nervously holding a pre-roll to veteran consumers seeking bold, new experiences.

With Pickle Canna Sours, nuEra invites Chicagoans to rethink the edible experience—one bite at a time. Do you–Dare to dill?

Product: Pickle Flavored Canna Sours 10pk (100mg total THC)

Location: nuEra Chicago 1308 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Launch Status: Available NOW



For more information on the new Pickle Canna Sours or to explore nuEra’s full range of products, visit www.nuEraCannabis.com or stop by the Chicago flagship store today. nuEra is committed to cannabis education, learn more about consumption methods from our blog: Eating vs Smoking Cannabis: Similarities & Differences.

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