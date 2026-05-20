Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance: Eden Pharmacy expansion to bring 45-plus jobs to Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque-based Eden Pharmacy is expanding its Albuquerque operations with a $2.7 million investment in expanded space and advanced infrastructure, as announced today by the Economic Development Department of New Mexico (EDNM) and the City of Albuquerque.

The project is expected to create more than 56 jobs over the next decade, 45 of which are high-paying jobs coming in the next two years.

The investment will convert Eden’s existing facility into a state-of-the-art compounding facility in full compliance with federal standards, combining advanced automation with specialized staff.

The upgrade is projected to generate an estimated $78 million in economic impact over 10 years, with new positions averaging $69,197 in annual salary.

“This project carries the economic development momentum that we’re seeing across New Mexico into healthcare,” said EDNM Cabinet Secretary Rob Black. “By combining automation and high-skilled talent, Eden is creating good-paying jobs and helping Albuquerque grow as a hub for personalized medicine.”

“Delivering on our mission takes a team that cares about the work as much as we do, and Albuquerque has given us that,” said Eden CEO Adam McBride. “This expansion lets us develop more of those careers in New Mexico while continuing to serve the patients across the country who count on us.”

“As a graduate of UNM, I’m proud to bring strong jobs to Albuquerque; Eden is investing here because the talent, values and ambition line up,” said Eden COO Daniel Dietz. “We’re building a company that moves precision medicine forward, right here in New Mexico.”

The expanded facility will allow Eden to meet the needs of patients and providers who rely on patient-specific medications, while strengthening Albuquerque’s position in specialty pharmacy. Hiring has already begun, with open roles including pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and is expected to expand as facility upgrades are completed.

“Eden is creating new jobs and strengthening Albuquerque’s part in healthcare innovation,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Investments like this really help position our city for long-term growth.”

“Eden is bringing together precision compounding and a highly skilled workforce to deliver quality healthcare solutions,” said CABQ Economic Development Director Max Gruner. “These are the kinds of projects that create real economic momentum and support high-quality careers.”

To support the expansion, the state is awarding Eden $300,000 in Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) performance-based funding, while the City of Albuquerque is contributing a $100,000 LEDA award.

The announcement follows Eden’s acquisition of Contigo Compounding Pharmacy last August. In 2021, the state awarded a $150,000 LEDA grant to Contigo, an investment that ultimately generated more than $2.2 million in direct fiscal impact for the state.

Eden has also been approved for assistance through New Mexico’s JTIP (Job Training Incentive Program) to support training for 31 of the new positions.

“Congratulations to the Eden team and our partners,” said Chad Matheson, president and CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. “This investment is a strong example of the growth we’re building together across Greater Albuquerque, and we look forward to Eden’s continued success in the region.”