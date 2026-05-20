Exor Press Release - 2026 AGM

Amsterdam, 20 May 2026

EXOR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL AGM RESOLUTIONS

Exor N.V. (“Exor” or the “Company”) shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) held today in Amsterdam.

The AGM approved the appointment of Temasek CFO Png Chin Yee and Benedetto Della Chiesa as non-executive directors to the Exor Board. Shareholders also reappointed John Elkann as executive director and Nitin Nohria, Sandra Dembeck and Axel Dumas as non-executive directors. The term of all the directors appointed or reappointed at today’s AGM is until the 2029 AGM.

At the AGM, shareholders adopted Exor’s 2025 annual accounts and approved a dividend distribution of €0.49 per outstanding share, for a total of approximately €100 million. The dividend will become payable on 27 May 2026, with an ex‑dividend date of 25 May 2026 and a record date of 26 May 2026.

Shareholders renewed, for a period of five years from the date of today’s AGM, the Board of Directors’ authority to increase the Company’s share capital and to issue convertible bonds and the underlying ordinary shares. The AGM voted in favour of the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 10% of the Company’s issued common shares over the next 18 months, in accordance with Dutch law and the Company’s Articles of Association. In addition, the Board was authorised to cancel any ordinary and special voting shares held, or to be held, as treasury shares.

Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as the independent external auditor for the audit of the Company’s annual accounts for the financial year 2027 and sustainability reporting for the financial year 2026. Shareholders also granted discharge to the directors from all liability related to their duties in the financial year 2025.

The voting results will be available on Exor’s website (www.exor.com) in the coming days.

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, Philips and CNH.

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