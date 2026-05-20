COFACE SA: Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas is appointed as an independent director and joins the Board of Directors

Paris, 20 May 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

The Combined General Meeting of COFACE SA, held on May 19, 2026 appointed Mrs. Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas as a director on the Board of Directors for a term of four years, in accordance with the provisions of Article 12 of the Bylaws. Her term will expire at the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2029.

The Board of Directors has determined that Mrs. Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas meets the independence criteria as defined in the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

This appointment follows the expiry of Mrs. Sharon MacBeath’s term and becomes effective upon the end of the General Meeting held on May 19, 2026.

The composition of the Board of Directors of COFACE SA remains unchanged, comprising 10 members (5 women and 5 men), with a majority serving as independent directors (6).

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Biography

Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas (born May 28, 1975 – French nationality) joined Société Générale Group since 2023 as Chief Human Resources Officer.



Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas started her career in 1998 with Alcatel and then BSN (Danone) in the ﬁeld of Human Resources. Since 2001, Anne- Sophie has held various operational HR positions before becoming Talent Management Director in 2005 for the Alstom Power sector. She joined the HR department of the Transport sector in 2009 and subsequently became Vice President HR Europe and Social Relations of the ALSTOM Group in 2015.



Anne-Sophie Chauveau-Galas was previously Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the ALSTOM Group Executive Committee from May 2019. She has accompanied the transformation of the company since 2019, notably with the merger and integration of Bombardier Transportation.



Anne-Sophie holds a Master’s degree in Management from EDHEC Business School.





CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026, after market close

9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as all COFACE SA’s regulated information, can be found on the Group’s website: https://www.coface.com/investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document

(see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for nearly 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.

Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.

Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.

In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

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