EXOSENS DOUBLES PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR COOLED INFRARED CAMERAS TO MEET ACCELERATING DEMAND IN LONG-RANGE COUNTER-DRONE SYSTEMS

Exosens plans to double its production capacity for cooled infrared cameras in 2026, reinforcing its industrial platform in fast-growing defense and surveillance markets

The expansion supports accelerating demand in long-range surveillance and counter-drone applications, where cooled infrared technology is a key enabler

Exosens’ ITAR-free digital imaging solutions are increasingly adopted by prime defense contractors, as well as leading OEMs and autonomous systems developers, supporting operational readiness and European defense sovereignty





Press release, Mérignac (France), May 20, 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, announces plans to double its production capacity for cooled infrared cameras during the year 2026, in response to accelerating global demand for advanced digital imaging solutions, particularly in long-range surveillance and counter-drone applications.

As drone warfare reshapes today’s battlefield, growing sovereignty concerns and increasing airborne incursions are accelerating the deployment of long-range counter-drone systems by armed forces. Cooled infrared technology is uniquely positioned to address this need, enabling drone threat detection at distances of several tens of kilometers, day and night.

Manufactured in France, Exosens’ high-performance cooled infrared imaging solutions are designed for seamless integration into a wide range of platforms such as gimbals, turrets, surveillance payloads and protection systems, deployed on drones, robots and vehicles. They are increasingly adopted by a broad ecosystem of industry players, ranging from major defense contractors to leading OEMs and autonomous systems developers.

This significant capacity expansion marks a new milestone in Exosens’ development, demonstrating its ability to anticipate rapidly evolving market needs and scale its industrial platform to support its customers in the most demanding environments. It also underscores the strategic relevance of the Group’s cooled infrared technologies for critical defense and homeland security missions, particularly in long-range surveillance and counter-drone applications across air, land and maritime domains.

The announcement follows Exosens’ recent communication regarding a record order for the supply of ultra-compact thermal cameras designed for next-generation interceptor drones. Together, these developments highlight the breadth of the Group’s offering and its ability to address the full spectrum of operational requirements in this fast-growing market.

“The doubling of our production capacity for cooled infrared cameras marks a significant milestone for Exosens, reflecting accelerating global demand and our ability to address rapidly evolving market needs. This expansion reinforces our commitment to supporting customers with high-performance, mission-critical imaging solutions, while strengthening our position as a reliable, ITAR-free strategic partner across the defense and homeland security ecosystems. It also illustrates our confidence in the long-term structural growth drivers supporting the cooled infrared market, particularly in long-range observation and counter-drone systems. With this additional capacity, Exosens strengthens its ability to serve a growing global customer base, enhance responsiveness and support the increasing integration of cooled infrared technologies into next-generation defense and surveillance platforms”, said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

Next financial event

28/07/2026 : H1 2026 results (before market opening).





About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com





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