Carahsoft Expands Partnership with GitLab to Bring Intelligent Orchestration for DevSecOps to Commercial Resellers and Services Partners Across North America

Building on a Seven-Year Collaboration Focused on the U.S. Public Sector, GitLab Solutions are Now Available to Commercial Resellers and Their Customers Across the U.S. and Canada

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider™, today announced an expanded partnership with GitLab. Carahsoft’s partner ecosystem of resellers and services partners can now offer GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps to customers across North American commercial markets.

Building on a proven channel model in the U.S. Public Sector market, resale and services partners already under agreement with Carahsoft can now offer GitLab, including GitLab Duo Agent Platform, to their customers without requiring a separate vendor agreement, simplifying procurement and accelerating time to deployment.

“The way enterprises buy and deploy technology is changing, and our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in meeting them where they are,” said Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems, at GitLab. “Expanding our partnership with Carahsoft into commercial markets means organizations across North America can now access GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, and the agentic AI that automates work across the entire software lifecycle, through the resellers they already trust.”

Carahsoft’s partners are already positioned to deliver GitLab solutions to North American commercial customers.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with GitLab to bring its intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps to a broader range of industries,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “By leveraging our extensive ecosystem of resellers and services partners, we are making GitLab’s platform more accessible to organizations looking to accelerate software development while strengthening security and compliance. Together, we’re helping Commercial customers adopt a modern, automated approach to delivering secure software at scale.”

GitLab is available through Carahsoft’s resale and services partners, as well as the AWS Marketplace and the Google Cloud ISV Marketplace . For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6820 or GitLab@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider, supporting Federal, State and Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations and Private Sector Companies with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor, reseller and integrator partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, FedRAMP, GovRAMP, MultiCloud, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), Customer Experience & Engagement, 5G, Quantum, and IoT/OT, quantum computing, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), first responder technologies, and more. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .