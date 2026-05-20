April sees a surge in listings as inventory edges up across New York

ALBANY, N.Y., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rise in homes coming onto the market gave New York homebuyers more options in April, helping slightly boost pending sales across the state, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

Housing inventory throughout the Empire State rose 4.7 percent in April - from 26,796 available units in 2025 to 28,058 properties in 2026. This marks the highest number of homes available since November 2025.

New listings also saw a notable jump, rising 10 percent to 15,408 homes added to the market last month, compared to 14,012 a year ago. Pending sales inched upwards, rising from 9,422 sales in April 2025 to 9,461 homes last month. Closed sales were down in year-over-year comparisons, dropping 8.0 percent - from 7,148 sales last year to 6,579 homes in April 2026.

Median sales prices were also on the rise, elevating from the $420,000 price tag on a home in April 2025 to $430,000 last month. This marks a 2.4 percent increase.

Mortgage rates rose during April, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.33 percent, slightly higher than 6.18 percent in April. That rate is still well below the 6.73 percent average rate from April 2025.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing nearly 60,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

smorlock@nysar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7630de0-47fa-4ea6-9855-d08a9e894ebb