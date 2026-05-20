Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State Join the Georgia Research Alliance

Atlanta, GA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Research Alliance (GRA) announced today that Georgia Southern University and Kennesaw State University have been named GRA members, joining the ranks of Georgia’s leading universities in research and entrepreneurship. In recent years, both universities have demonstrated significant momentum in funded research and are poised to soon be designated as “Research 1” institutions under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

“I’ve been a big believer in the Georgia Research Alliance since my days as governor because I’ve seen exactly what it can do for our economy,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Welcoming Georgia Southern University and Kennesaw State University onto the GRA team is a home run. It not only raises the research profile of our entire university system but, more importantly, puts real economic horsepower into more communities, creating a flywheel effect that keeps generating new growth and prosperity. When we turn innovation into homegrown companies and high-wage jobs, the entire state wins.”

The State of Georgia’s FY27 budget, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on May 12, includes $2 million to establish two new endowed chairs for GRA Eminent Scholars. Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State, each of which are projected to generate approximately $60 million in research and development expenditures in FY26, will each have an endowed chair to recruit a world-class researcher to Georgia.

“GRA is a proven catalyst for growing university research and entrepreneurship in our state, and our two newest members are certainly going to help accelerate that growth,” said GRA President and CEO Tim Denning. “Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State will make GRA an even stronger catalyst and will help strengthen the innovation ecosystem in new regions of our state. We are grateful for the support of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly for this expansion in the FY27 budget.”

As members of GRA, both Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern also qualify to join the GRA Core Exchange, a nationally unique program that allows researchers from any member university to access research equipment and facilities at fellow member institutions without paying external administrative fees.

“This is an ideal moment for Georgia Southern to join GRA,” said Kyle Marrero, president of the university. “Our institutional momentum aligns closely with GRA’s mission to expand Georgia’s research capacity and economic competitiveness. As we continue our trajectory toward becoming a nationally recognized public impact research university, we are committed to advancing innovation, developing talent and addressing the critical needs of Southeast Georgia through research that strengthens communities, drives economic development and improves quality of life across the region.”

“Kennesaw State University is deeply honored to join the Georgia Research Alliance and stand alongside peer institutions across our state in advancing the transformative impact of research,” said Kennesaw State President Kathy S. Schwaig. “This moment reflects a sustained commitment to expanding our research capacity and to cultivating partnerships that connect discovery to real-world solutions. As part of this distinguished network, we are eager to collaborate in new ways, contribute to Georgia’s growing innovation landscape, and further elevate opportunities for our students, faculty and communities.”

The addition of Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern to GRA brings the Alliance’s membership to 10 public and private research universities.

About GRA

The Georgia Research Alliance drives greater impact out of university research and entrepreneurship to benefit Georgia and the world. GRA recruits star research talent to Georgia’s universities; provides sophisticated tools and core facilities to help researchers win more competitive grants; and seeds and shapes startup companies around university inventions. The Alliance’s cumulative 36-year ROI is over $16 billion (a 22-to-1 return on Georgia’s investment). GRA’s ten partner universities are: Augusta University, Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Mercer University, Morehouse School of Medicine and The University of Georgia.

More information on the Georgia Research Alliance and its impact: GRA.org