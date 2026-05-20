EdReports Names Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee CEO to Lead Organization’s Next Phase

Raleigh, North Carolina, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , an independent nonprofit that provides free reviews of instructional materials, announced today that Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, chancellor of DC Public Schools, has been selected as the organization’s next chief executive officer, effective June 22.

Dr. Ferebee brings more than two decades of experience leading large public school systems and improving outcomes for students. He currently serves as chancellor of DC Public Schools, where he is the longest-serving chancellor in the district’s history.

Under his leadership, DC has become the fastest-improving urban school system in the country, making historic gains on national and district academic measures and earning national recognition for post-pandemic recovery progress. In the latest Education Recovery Scorecard, DC recorded the highest math and English language arts growth of any state-equivalent system in the nation; on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), DC’s fourth-grade math performance ranked among the strongest in the country.

Previously, Dr. Ferebee served as superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools and held senior leadership roles in North Carolina, leading large-scale efforts to strengthen teaching and learning, align instructional systems, and improve student outcomes.

He joins EdReports at a pivotal moment as the organization advances a new strategic direction focused on helping states, districts, and educators make more effective instructional materials decisions in an increasingly complex education landscape.

A selection committee composed of EdReports board members selected Dr. Ferebee following a nationwide search. He succeeds Eric Hirsch, EdReports’ founding CEO, who will step down in June 2026 after more than a decade leading the organization.

“Dr. Ferebee is a student-centered educator whose leadership has driven meaningful outcomes in large public school systems,” said Dana Nerenberg, chair of the EdReports board of directors. “He brings an exceptional combination of instructional leadership, operational experience, and strategic thinking. He has led large-scale academic improvement efforts in complex public school systems and understands both the challenges educators are facing and the opportunities ahead. Our board is confident he is uniquely positioned to guide EdReports through its next chapter of growth and national impact.”

“Throughout my career, I have seen how powerful high-quality instructional materials can be when they are implemented well,” said Dr. Ferebee. “I have followed and used EdReports’ reviews for years as a district leader, and I’m excited to help the organization build on that strong foundation as states and districts navigate increasingly complex instructional decisions.”

Why this moment matters for the field

Over the past decade, EdReports has helped make instructional materials quality more transparent, reshaping expectations across the curriculum marketplace and helping educators access clearer information about what is used in classrooms.

Today, states and districts are making increasingly complex decisions not only about which materials to adopt, but how they work together in practice to support teaching and learning. In response, EdReports is evolving its work to provide more actionable guidance about instructional materials, including usability, coherence across systems, and evidence of effectiveness in practice. The organization’s next phase focuses on helping educators and leaders not only identify quality materials, but use them effectively to support strong instruction and improve student outcomes.

“As a system leader, I have worked to align curriculum, professional learning, and assessment, and I have seen how gaps in coherence and clarity about what works can limit impact,” Dr. Ferebee said. “EdReports is uniquely positioned to help states and districts better understand how materials function in real classrooms and systems.”

Leaders across the education field welcomed the announcement and pointed to Dr. Ferebee’s experience leading large urban systems through instructional improvement and academic recovery.

“Lewis is one of the most thoughtful and effective system leaders in public education today,” said Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools and former EdReports board member. “He understands what it takes to drive sustained academic improvement across large urban districts while keeping student outcomes and educator support at the center of the work. His experience aligning curriculum, instruction, and systemwide supports makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead EdReports in its next phase.”

“Dr. Ferebee has earned deep respect among urban public school leaders for his steady leadership and commitment to improving outcomes for students,” said Ray Hart, executive director of the Council of the Great City Schools. “At a time when districts across the country are working to strengthen instructional coherence and accelerate academic recovery, his experience and perspective will be an important asset to EdReports and the broader education field.”

What’s next for EdReports

Under Dr. Ferebee’s leadership, EdReports will focus on strengthening the practical value, accessibility, and responsiveness of the information it provides to the field by:

Safeguarding and strengthening its flagship reviews.

Helping educators better understand how materials work together and support effective instruction.

Expanding insight into evidence and implementation to support better decision-making.

Dr. Ferebee will work closely with EdReports’ board and leadership team to guide the organization’s continued growth and deepen its support for educators and leaders making instructional materials decisions at scale.

###

About EdReports

With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained over 1,000 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,300 reviews of math, ELA, science, and pre-K curricula. The organization’s work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

About Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee is a nationally recognized education leader with more than 20 years of experience leading large urban school systems and advancing instructional improvement at scale.

Dr. Ferebee currently serves as chancellor of DC Public Schools (DCPS), overseeing a system of more than 50,000 students, 10,000 staff, and a budget exceeding $1 billion. He is the longest-serving chancellor in DCPS history and has led the district through a period of sustained academic growth and nationally recognized post-pandemic recovery progress.

Under his leadership, DCPS has become the fastest-improving urban school system in the country. In the latest Education Recovery Scorecard, DC recorded the highest math and English language arts growth of any state-equivalent system in the nation, while fourth-grade math performance ranked among the strongest in the country on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

Throughout his career, Dr. Ferebee has focused on strengthening instructional systems by aligning high-quality curriculum, professional learning, and assessment. In DC, he led systemwide implementation of high-quality instructional materials and supports designed to improve coherence, instructional practice, and student outcomes.

Prior to serving in Washington, DC, Dr. Ferebee was superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, where he led significant academic and organizational improvements, including increasing graduation rates, reducing the number of low-performing schools, and expanding college and career pathways for students.

Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles in Durham Public Schools and Guilford County Schools in North Carolina, including chief of staff, regional superintendent, and principal.

Dr. Ferebee has contributed to national education efforts through organizations including the Council of the Great City Schools, Chiefs for Change, and the Aspen Institute, supporting initiatives focused on instructional quality, leadership, and educational equity.

He holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in school administration from The George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina Central University.

Attachment