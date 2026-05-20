2026 Semiquincentennial Two-Roll Sets & Bags of the Enduring Liberty Half Dollar Available on May 26

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 Semiquincentennial Enduring Liberty Half Dollar Two-Roll Sets and Bags on May 26 at noon (EDT).

Product options include:

Priced at $60.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 40 circulating-quality half dollars minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26QRA)

Priced at $180.00, a bag containing 200 circulating-quality half dollars minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26QBB)

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for these products, view images of the Enduring Liberty Half Dollar, and learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial (SemiQ) Program offerings.

The Enduring Liberty Half Dollar obverse design portrays the Statue of Liberty, her steadfast gaze looking outward as if toward the future. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.”

The reverse design features Liberty passing her torch, its flame trailing with the momentum of purpose, to a new generation. Inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “HALF DOLLAR,” and “KNOWLEDGE IS THE ONLY GUARDIAN OF TRUE LIBERTY.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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