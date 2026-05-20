Super League Introduces Job City By Indeed On Roblox

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and influence people who play video games across the digital landscape, announced the launch of the Job City by Indeed game, an immersive new experience on Roblox designed to help players explore and build essential workplace skills through interactive, game-based assessments.





In partnership with the world’s #1 job site and a leading hiring platform, Indeed, Job City helps players build and demonstrate in-demand skills like organization, prioritization, and attention to detail—skills job seekers can showcase on their official Indeed profile.

Upon entering Job City by Indeed, players are welcomed into a vibrant, dynamic world where they can explore a variety of real-world-inspired environments, including a retail store, a hospital, and a school. Each location offers unique, hands-on challenges that simulate professional scenarios and encourage players to develop critical career competencies. As players complete each mini-game and demonstrate competency in the targeted skill sets, they unlock exclusive badges for their Roblox profiles, providing a sense of achievement and progression.

Super League has previously activated other education-based games, including Google’s Be Internet Awesome Roblox experience and AVID Creator Planet on Roblox. The new Job City expands Super League’s educational portfolio and further establishes its place in the future of gamified education.

"The future of learning is instruction through participation,” said Matt Edelman, CEO of Super League. “Job City by Indeed demonstrates how immersive gaming environments can build real-world workplace skills and confidence, making career readiness more engaging, approachable, and relevant for the next generation of job seekers."

Roblox players can visit the Indeed Job City by Indeed game here . Additional updates to the experience are planned through the end of 2026 including new quizzes, features, and skill assessments.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, Super League’s ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company’s commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management’s current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to adequately utilize the funds received recent financings; the Company’s ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirsten Beduya

Quantum Media Group

team@quantum-corp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1815931b-08e0-4fa3-a2f8-ea70cdf5476e

Source: Super League Enterprise