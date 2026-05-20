Finalization of the share buyback program

Paris, May 20, 2026 – Valeo has engaged an investment services provider to assist in achieving certain objectives of its share buyback program, as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Under the agreement entered into on April 3, 2026, Valeo acquired 3,325,000 shares on May 20, 2026, at an average price of €11.01.

All these shares are allocated to cover the implementation of free and performance share plans, the allotment of shares to employees as part of their involvement in the performance and growth of the Company or the implementation of any company employee savings plan and more generally any allocation of shares within the Group.





About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Find all our press releases: https://www.valeo.com/en/press-releases/





Media Contacts



Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00

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