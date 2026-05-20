Corporate Insight Releases Report on Life Insurance Quote Tools - Ladder, State Farm and USAA Emerge as Leaders; Most Firms Leave Conversion Opportunities on the Table

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced findings from a Life Insurance Monitor report examining how effectively life insurers use online quote tools to convert prospects into applicants. Based on hands-on evaluation of live public sites, the research reveals a defining tension: firms that reduce friction enough to complete a quote often fail to maintain momentum through to an application.

"The online quote tool is a life insurer's most powerful conversion asset, yet most firms aren't using it to its full potential," says Jacob Littman, research manager at CI. "With roughly three-quarters of adults overestimating the cost of term life insurance, the quote tool is the firm's best chance to correct that misperception and move a hesitant prospect toward purchase. That opportunity is squandered when the tool lacks depth, guidance or a clear path forward."

The report evaluates 16 life insurers (AAA, Banner Life/William Penn, Ethos, Gerber, Guardian, Ladder, Mutual of Omaha, Nationwide, North American, Protective Life, Prudential, RiverSource, State Farm, Transamerica, TruStage and USAA) assessing each firm's quote tool across findability, input depth, help resources, result page design and next steps.

Key findings reveal a fragmented landscape with clear leaders and significant gaps:

Conversion paths remain incomplete across the industry. Just 43% of quote tools link directly to an online application from the result page, making it the most common next step while still leaving a majority of firms without a seamless digital path to purchase. Many firms route users through advisor contact forms or callback requests, introducing friction at the moment prospects are most likely to act.

Coverage guidance is missing where it matters most. Users who are unsure how much coverage they need are at high risk of abandoning the quote tool entirely rather than guessing. Yet few firms embed coverage calculators within the quote flow itself. Standout exceptions include USAA, whose in-tool "I Need Help" button walks users through income, mortgage and debt inputs to calculate a personalized coverage figure, and State Farm, which offers a similar calculate-your-needs feature directly on the quote page.

Result page flexibility drives engagement, but not all firms deliver it. Leading firms allow users to adjust coverage amounts and term lengths in real time, keeping them engaged long enough to find an option that fits. Mutual of Omaha's carousel format stands out as a design that actively addresses cost hesitation rather than leaving users to exit the page.

Ratings span a wide range. Ladder, State Farm and USAA earned Excellent ratings for their comprehensive input sets, robust help resources and strong result pages. Firms rated Poor share a common pattern: minimal inputs that limit quote accuracy, sparse help resources and unclear or absent next steps.

"The firms that perform best treat the quote tool as a conversion engine, not a price calculator," adds Littman. "That means embedding coverage guidance, surfacing help resources in context, and making the path to an application obvious. Firms that do all three are better positioned to turn initial interest into completed sales."

The report identifies near-term priorities for firms, including linking directly to an online application from the result page, embedding coverage calculators within the quote flow rather than linking out, and enabling save-and-return functionality for tools with extensive input requirements.

Access the Report

Interested parties can contact CI to learn about accessing the Life Insurance Monitor Quote Tools report. Media seeking key findings and analyst perspectives can contact CI's press team to learn more.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, CI offers a best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience to help organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

About Life Insurance Monitor

CI's Life Insurance Monitor is a subscription-based competitive intelligence research service focused on the digital life insurance experience. The service provides subscribers with first-hand insights into the digital experience across public, authenticated, and advisor platforms from leading life insurers, delivering competitive analysis reports, updates and competitor capability tracking to help subscribers identify emerging trends and maintain a competitive edge.