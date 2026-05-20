Phoenix Metals Corp. Appoints Nicholas Campbell as CEO; Interim CEO Jeff Stibbard to Remain on Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Metals Corp. (“Phoenix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas “Nick” Campbell as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Campbell succeeds Jeff Stibbard, who has served as interim CEO and will remain a director of the Company.

Mr. Campbell joins Phoenix following his role as CEO at Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair”) where he is credited with leaving Mayfair’s assets in an excellent position for continued development.

"On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Nick to the Phoenix team," said Chris Lodder, Chairman of the Company. "In his time at Mayfair, Nick demonstrated the ability to build a team and create a clear path forward for a complex project. This is the energy and strategic mindset we were looking for to lead Phoenix."

"I am joining Phoenix Metals Corp. at a very exciting time," said Campbell. "I recognize the potential this project holds, and I am looking forward to joining the fit-for-purpose team of explorers, builders and operators that Phoenix has assembled. Phoenix is one of the best projects I have seen, period, and I look forward to working with Chris, Jeff, and the entire team to unlock the value of these assets."

Mr. Campbell has more than 20 years of experience in the mining, minerals, and metals industry. Prior to joining Phoenix, Mr. Campbell was Vice President of Capital Markets of Artemis Gold Inc. and also served as Executive Vice President of Business Development of SilverCrest Metals Inc.

As co-founder of Phoenix, Jeff Stibbard will remain a director of the Company, guiding the continued advancement of the project and providing lead technical oversight for Phoenix's exploration and development programs.

About Phoenix Metals Corp. Phoenix Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on promising Cu/Au projects in southeastern British Columbia. Led by a team of seasoned mining professionals, the Company is committed to unlocking value through disciplined exploration and sustainable development.

ON BEHALF OF PHOENIX METALS CORP.

Chris Lodder

Chair

For Further Information Please Contact:

Carly Church

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (604) 220-0404

Email: CarlyC@phoenixmetalscorp.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the continuation of officers and directors of the Company in their current positions, the quality or potential of the Company or any of its assets, any intended advancement of the Company’s assets, any increase in the value of the Company or any of its assets.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, continued volatility in the capital markets, the adequacy of the Company’s current working capital and the ability of the Company to raise additional funds as required, the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mineral exploration and development industries through legislative and other regulator action, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including affecting any future exploration or development of the Company’s projects, the inability of the Company to identify mineral resources on its assets, failure to convert any estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability of the Company to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the uncertainty inherent in any future exploration or other results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals necessary for the Company’s business plans, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry..

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.