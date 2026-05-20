Trappers Turn Golf Club Unveils Reimagined Canyon 7, Wisconsin’s Most Dramatic Golf Hole

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trappers Turn Golf Club unveiled the newly redesigned Canyon 7 on Tuesday, May 19, marking the completion of a year-long transformation of the course's most iconic hole. The celebration brought together Wisconsin golf legend and two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North, golf course architect Craig Haltom of Haltom Design, Trappers Turn owner Todd Nelson, and a group of middle school golfers who capped the afternoon with a 'Beat Andy North' challenge on the redesigned hole.

Nestled within the natural canyon geography that defines the Wisconsin Dells landscape, Canyon 7 has long been considered the signature hole at Trappers Turn. The renovation, led by Haltom Design, dramatically expands and elevates the playing experience while restoring the canyon's dramatic sandstone formations - a geological feature unique to the Dells region that had been obscured by decades of overgrowth.

"It was always our signature hole, but the problem was it was in a deep canyon, and we couldn't get any air in it - the green was always in rougher shape. Now we've cleaned it all out, added waterfalls, and we're unearthing all of the sandstone. It is so beautiful, it's beyond belief," said Todd Nelson, Owner, Trappers Turn Golf Club.

The redesigned Canyon 7 features a nearly 6,000-square-foot green - nearly double the original size - creating multiple new pin placement opportunities and a more dynamic, championship-style putting experience. Additional enhancements include expanded tee boxes, improved sunlight and air circulation for long-term turf health, and new water features that complement the restored canyon walls.

"This is what we had in mind when we first built this hole. It now looks like you're playing into a box canyon, which is really something special," said Craig Haltom, Golf Course Architect, Haltom Design. "There's neat bunkering, a different way that you access the green that brings you by the rock walls, and then this beautiful waterfall work behind the green. I would say that in this version, the hole is as dramatic as anything else out here."

The renovation is the latest in a series of capital investments at Trappers Turn under Nelson's ownership, which has also included the construction of 12 North - a 12-hole par-three course designed by Andy North - a 12-hole putting course, and a new chipping and putting practice facility. Together, these additions have significantly expanded the overall golf experience at the Wisconsin Dells property.

Andy North, the two-time U.S. Open Champion and ESPN golf analyst who designed 12 North and played a key role in shaping the broader vision for the course, offered his perspective on the completed transformation.

"It's a beautiful hole, and it's a unique place to put a green," said North. "No one expected for the rock work to be so beautiful - we thought it would be very pretty, but we didn't understand that it would fit so naturally in the spot. I think it'll be very memorable."

The unveiling event on May 19 included a walkthrough and commentary with project partners, ceremonial first shots on the new hole, and a crowd favorite: a 'Beat Andy North' challenge featuring the Wisconsin Dells Middle School golf program, giving young Wisconsin golfers their first crack at the legend on the newly reopened Canyon 7.

About Trappers Turn Golf Club

Trappers Turn Golf Club is a premier golf destination located in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, owned and operated by Todd Nelson, founder of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. The course offers 27 holes of championship golf set against the dramatic natural landscape of the Wisconsin Dells, including rock formations, valleys, and canyon terrain unique to the region. For more information, visit trappersturn.com/wisconsin/ .

Media Contact

Alison Dinger

VP Integrated Communications, Morning Walk

adinger@morningwalkusa.com

630.733.9306

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f06d2ba4-521f-4315-8ef8-3264f7c953c4