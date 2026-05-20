PopUp Bagels Makes Its East End Debut in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels , the award-winning brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding into the East End with its first shop in Westhampton, and additional Long Island locations to follow.

PopUp Bagels is redefining a category long rooted in tradition. By focusing on doing one thing exceptionally well, the brand serves hot, whole bagels straight from the oven, never sliced, never toasted, designed to be torn apart and dipped into schmear. This distinctive approach has sparked a new kind of morning ritual for bagel lovers everywhere: Grip, Rip and Dip®. Since its debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has grown from a backyard window concept founded by Adam Goldberg into a defining force in modern bagel culture. The brand’s eastward expansion brings its signature dipping style, weekly schmear drops, and curated collaborations to one of the East End’s most vibrant coastal communities.

“We’re excited to join the Westhampton community and expand Popup Bagels’ footprint out East,” said Jamie Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Fresh Dining Concepts. “This is a community of locals and weekenders alike who truly appreciate great food. We look forward to serving our neighbors and creating a place where people can gather, connect, and enjoy a great bagel. This location also marks an exciting step in our broader expansion as we continue growing across the West Coast and into Hawaii.”

The expansion, supported by a partnership with Fresh Dining Concepts, further strengthens PopUp Bagels’ position as a fast-growing leader in the category. At its core, the brand is about shared experience: bagels meant to be passed around, pulled apart, and enjoyed together with rotating cream cheese and butters. Whether eaten curbside or brought home to share, PopUp Bagels celebrates simplicity, quality, and the joy of a fresh, hot bagel.

“As we expand our footprint across the East Coast, we look forward to opening the doors to our latest Long Island storefront in Westhampton,” said PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett. “This shop will bring PopUp Bagels’ signature hot bagels and high energy to an iconic coastal community, serving both local residents and visitors from across the region.”

Following the Westhampton opening, Fresh Dining Concepts will debut 36 additional stores in major East and West Coast markets including Hawaii, with shops confirmed across New York state and California. These shops underscore PopUp Bagels’ national expansion mission to make its bagels accessible to fans across the country. Each store will deliver the same hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the category in New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Tennessee, Florida, California, and beyond, offering walk-in service, advance ordering, and catering.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity – crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself – innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here – we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website , and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT FRESH DINING CONCEPTS

Fresh Dining Concepts is a multi-brand restaurant operator with a portfolio of eight brands and nearly 400 locations nationwide. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, guest-driven experiences across its concepts, including Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Jamba, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, with continued growth and development across the East Coast, West Coast, and a strong presence in Hawaii.

Contact:

Madeline Steinberg – madeline@popupbagels.com

M18PR – popupbagels@m18pr.com