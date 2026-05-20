Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton and Calgary Named Franchisee of the Year at 2025 Convention

Edmonton, AB, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geremy Howe, President of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton and Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Calgary, has been named Franchisee of the Year for the Mr. Rooter brand. Howe accepted the award at the Mr. Rooter Convention in Phoenix this past March, 2026. The honour, presented by the Neighbourly family of home service brands, recognizes his track record of leadership, sustained business growth, and a longstanding commitment to quality plumbing services across Alberta's two largest cities.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton / Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Calgary - Geremy Howe, Owner

Each year, the Franchisee of the Year award goes to the top-performing owner in the Mr. Rooter system. Selection criteria include revenue growth, team development, customer satisfaction, and community involvement. Howe stood out for building one of the strongest plumbing operations in the brand's national network — not in one market, but two.

Howe purchased the Edmonton location in 2017. What started as a small operation has grown into a team of more than 30 licensed plumbing professionals serving the metro area. He later expanded into Calgary, where his team has become one of the most trusted plumbing companies in southern Alberta. Across the two locations, his crews handle plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer line repairs, and sewer line replacements. Emergency service is available around the clock, with same-day response for urgent calls.

"This award means a lot to our whole team," said Howe. "Every service professional, dispatcher, and office team member plays a part in making this company what it is. We work hard every day to be the best plumbers Edmonton and Calgary have to offer, and hearing that recognized across North America is a proud moment for all of us. I want to thank our customers across the Edmonton and Calgary areas for trusting us with their homes."

The Edmonton and Calgary plumbing teams handle residential and commercial plumbing work, including emergency repairs, drain cleaning, sewer line inspections and replacements, water heater installations and repairs, and fixture upgrades. In the Edmonton area, the company serves Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Beaumont, and Stony Plain. The Calgary operation covers Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere, Strathmore, High River, and Rocky View County.

A few things set Howe's operation apart from the competition. There are no overtime charges. Pricing is upfront. Every service professional is licensed and insured. And every job comes with a satisfaction guarantee. Customers across the Edmonton and Calgary metro areas can expect fast, professional service from a team with nearly two decades of hands-on experience.

"We've always wanted to build a company that people can count on year after year," Howe added. "That means investing in good people, keeping our training current, and showing up when our customers need us most. Winning Franchisee of the Year pushes us to keep getting better, and we have big plans for what's ahead in Edmonton and Calgary."

Beyond plumbing, Howe's company contributes to the local economy through job creation, apprenticeship opportunities for aspiring licensed plumbers in Alberta, and vendor partnerships with local suppliers. With its growing team of employees in Edmonton and Calgary, the company continues to reinvest in the communities it serves.

Homeowners in Edmonton or Calgary seeking residential or commercial plumbing help can reach the award-winning team at Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton by calling (780) 429-3600 or visiting mrrooter.ca/edmonton and mrrooter.ca/calgary.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton and Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Calgary are locally owned and operated franchises under the Neighbourly family of home service brands. Geremy Howe founded the Edmonton location in 2005 and later expanded into Calgary. The Edmonton team includes more than 30 licensed plumbing professionals. Services offered at both locations include plumbing repair, drain cleaning, sewer line repair and replacement, and water heater installation. Edmonton-area coverage extends to Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Beaumont, and Stony Plain. Calgary-area coverage includes Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere, Strathmore, High River, and Rocky View County. Learn more at mrrooter.ca/edmonton and mrrooter.ca/calgary.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Edmonton

Geremy Howe, Owner

Address: 18604 106a Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2L9, Canada

Phone: (780) 429-3600

Email: edmonton [at] mrrooter.com

Website: https://www.mrrooter.ca/edmonton/