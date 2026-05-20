Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge Reaches 1,000 Google Reviews with 4.9-Star Rating

Baton Rouge, LA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge has surpassed 1,000 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.9-star rating, cementing its standing among the best electricians in Baton Rouge after nearly 20 years of service to homeowners and businesses across the greater Baton Rouge area. The achievement reflects sustained local demand for licensed electrical work as more properties require panel upgrades, backup power planning, and EV charging infrastructure.

Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge - Team

"Crossing 1,000 reviews means a lot because each one represents trust from someone in our community," said Sean Dore, owner of Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge. "We've built this business by showing up on time, doing the work safely, explaining the job clearly, and standing behind what we do."

Founded in 2008, Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge is a locally owned and operated franchise of the Mr. Electric brand. The company serves residential and commercial clients across East Baton Rouge Parish, offering same-day response and a full range of licensed electrical services.

Growing Demand Across the Region

The milestone arrives as Baton Rouge homeowners and businesses face a convergence of electrical needs. As regional electrical requirements grow more complex, the company's Service Professionals handle the full range of residential and commercial work, from panel upgrades and EV charging station installation to generator systems, new circuit work, lighting, hot tub wiring, and commercial service upgrades, including new equipment installation and lighting retrofits.

Louisiana's annual hurricane season continues to drive strong demand for generator solutions, an area where Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge holds particular expertise as an authorized Generac dealer. The company installs full standby systems, connects customer-supplied portable generators, and provides interlocking kit installation to bring portable units safely up to code.

Serving Baton Rouge and Surrounding Communities

Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge serves customers throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding region, including Oak Hills Place, Prairieville, Greenwell Springs, Denham Springs, Livingston, Merrydale and Gonzales. The company's coverage footprint ensures reliable access to Service Professionals for both established neighborhoods and outlying communities throughout the region.

"We're proud of what this team has built over nearly two decades in Baton Rouge, and we're not slowing down," Dore said. "We're continuing to grow, adding Service Professionals, and making sure we have the capacity to meet what this region needs, now and through whatever the next storm season brings."

Credentials and Community

Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge is fully licensed and insured in the state of Louisiana, with all work performed in accordance with the National Electrical Code and applicable state and local regulations. Serving the Baton Rouge market since 2008, the company supports the local economy through skilled trade employment and partnerships with area vendors and suppliers.

To schedule service, contact Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge at (225) 224-0358 or visit mrelectric.com/baton-rouge to learn more about Baton Rouge electricians serving East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding communities.

About Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge

Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge is a locally owned and operated electrical services company serving residential and commercial customers throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding communities since 2008. Founded by Sean Dore, a franchise of the Mr. Electric brand, the company provides electrical services including panel upgrades, EV charging station installation, generator solutions, lighting, surge protection and commercial electrical work. The company has more than 1,000 Google reviews, a 4.9-star rating, and is fully licensed and insured in Louisiana. For more information, visit mrelectric.com/baton-rouge or call (225) 224-0358.

Press Inquiries

Sean Dore, Owner

Mr. Electric of Baton Rouge

11940 Industriplex Blvd, STE 3

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Phone: (225) 224-0358

E-mail: mrelebr [at] gmail.com

Website: https://mrelectric.com/baton-rouge