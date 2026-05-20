Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton Welcomes New Ownership Under the Little Family

Hamilton, ON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton has announced that Steven Little has assumed ownership of the franchise, opening a new chapter for one of the city's most recognized plumbing service providers. The transition is effective immediately. All existing customer appointments, warranties, and service agreements will continue to be honoured without interruption.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton

A Family Built on the Trades

The Little family has been immersed in the plumbing and drain cleaning industry since January 8, 2000. Over that span, they have built and operated several plumbing service locations throughout Southwestern Ontario, earning a reputation for honest work, reliable service, and genuine care for the communities they serve.

"We're a family-owned and operated business—always have been," said Steven Little, the new owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton. "When we saw the opportunity to bring our experience to Hamilton under the Mr. Rooter name, it was a natural fit. This brand shares our values: show up on time, do the job right, treat people like neighbours, and stand behind your work. We’re proud to be the best plumber Hamilton has to offer."

What Customers Can Expect

No disruption to service. All scheduled appointments, active warranties, and service agreements remain fully in effect.

The same local team. The skilled technicians Hamilton residents already know and trust will continue serving the community.

Enhanced resources. The Little family's multi-location infrastructure brings additional training, equipment, and expertise to the Hamilton operation.

Continued community involvement. The new ownership is committed to supporting local events, charities, and organizations throughout Hamilton.

Under Steven Little's ownership, the Hamilton franchise is focused on providing exceptional, professional plumbing and drain services to homeowners and businesses throughout the Greater Hamilton Area. That commitment to quality service—paired with the Little family's decades of hands-on experience—positions the team to deliver an even stronger customer experience going forward.

Rooted in the Community

Mr. Rooter Plumbing is part of Neighbourly®, a community of home service brands united by a shared commitment to exceptional customer experiences. Under Steven Little's leadership, the Hamilton franchise will continue to uphold those standards while drawing on the depth of a family with more than 24 years of hands-on industry knowledge.

Homeowners in need of help with plumbing, drains, or sewer lines are encouraged to contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton for fast, friendly, and professional service. The team is available 24/7 and ready to help.

For more information, call the company at (905) 549-6303 or visit the website https://www.mrrooter.ca/hamilton/.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton is a locally owned and operated franchise providing full-service residential and commercial plumbing solutions to Hamilton and the surrounding communities. Backed by the Neighbourly® family of home service brands and led by owner Steven Little, the team delivers 24/7 emergency service, transparent pricing, and workmanship guaranteed in writing. The Little family has operated plumbing and drain cleaning businesses across Southwestern Ontario since 2000. Learn more at https://www.mrrooter.ca/hamilton/.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Hamilton

Steven Little, Owner

Phone: (905) 549-6303

Address: 97 Frid Street, Hamilton, ON, L8P 4M2

Email: steven.little [at] mr-rooter.ca

Website: https://www.mrrooter.ca/hamilton/