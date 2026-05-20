Mr. Electric of Lancaster County Hits 600-Review Milestone with Near-Perfect Rating

Denver, PA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Lancaster County has reached 600 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.9-star rating, reinforcing its role as the professional electrician Lancaster, PA homeowners and businesses rely on for safety-focused electrical work and friendly customer service.

Mr. Electric of Lancaster County - Tom Martin and John Martin - Owners

As Lancaster County grows, so does the local demand for specialized electrical work. The team has seen a particular surge in requests for EV charger installations and electrical panel upgrades, as residents look to modernize older homes for safety and energy efficiency.

“We don’t just see these as numbers on a screen; they represent 600 neighbors who trusted us to come into their homes,” says Tom Martin, owner of Mr. Electric of Lancaster County. “Our goal has always been to be the best electrician Lancaster, PA has to offer by showing up on time, being transparent about pricing, and making sure every job is up to code.”

Why the Community Chooses Mr. Electric

The 600-review mark reflects a business model built on clear communication and technical skill. Unlike services that use vague estimates, Mr. Electric uses upfront, job-based pricing to ensure no hidden fees surprise the customer. Their electricians are licensed and insured, arriving in fully stocked vehicles to handle most repairs in a single visit.

Mr. Electric’s Service Highlights:

Safety Upgrades : Electrical panel changes and whole-home surge protection.

: Electrical panel changes and whole-home surge protection. Modern Tech : Professional EV charger wiring and dedicated circuit installation.

: Professional EV charger wiring and dedicated circuit installation. Reliable Repairs: Troubleshooting, home rewiring, and outlet replacements.

Beyond technical work, the company is deeply rooted in the local economy. By hiring and training locally and sourcing parts from area vendors, Mr. Electric keeps its operations and the benefits within Lancaster County.

The company serves Lancaster and nearby communities, including Lititz, Manheim, Ephrata, Landisville, Mountville, Shillington, Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Wernersville, and beyond. Many service requests receive a same-day response when capacity allows.

“We built our reputation on reliability and clear communication,” Martin said. “You can expect licensed and insured service professionals who respect your home and finish the job right. We will keep investing in our team and hiring locally so you can count on consistent service as demand grows.”

Mr. Electric of Lancaster County employs experienced, uniformed experts who arrive in stocked service vehicles, prepared to complete most repairs on the first visit. Job-based, upfront pricing means no hidden fees. Those practices support business continuity and protect long-standing relationships with local customers and local suppliers.

The business hires and trains locally, sources parts and supplies from area vendors, and supports jobs across the county. That local sourcing keeps neighborhood homes safe and contributes to Lancaster’s economy.

Contact Mr. Electric of Lancaster County today at 717-208-2495 or visit https://mrelectric.com/lancaster to schedule service with a licensed electrician Lancaster, PA homeowners can rely on.

Mr. Electric of Lancaster County - Team

About Mr. Electric of Lancaster County

A locally owned business backed by the Neighborly brand, Mr. Electric of Lancaster County provides residential and light-commercial electrical services, from electrical panel upgrades to EV charger installations, surge protectors, and more. Every job is covered by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®, ensuring safety-first, code-compliant results for the entire community. Mr. Electric proudly serves Lancaster and the surrounding neighborhoods, such as Lititz, Manheim, and Ephrata.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Electric of Lancaster County

Andrew Cassel, Marketing Manager

Phone: 717-208-2495

Address: 131 Main St., Denver, PA 17517

Email: office [at] mrelectriclancaster.com

Website: https://mrelectric.com/lancaster