Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County Celebrates 300+ Google Reviews and Territory Expansion Beyond Powell, OH

Powell, OH, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County has reached 300 Google Reviews, reinforcing its reputation as a top-rated, professional handyman in Powell, OH and reflecting strong local demand for reliable home repair, maintenance, and remodeling services.

Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County - Ryan Vail, Owner

“Reaching 300 Google Reviews is a proud moment for our whole crew. This milestone belongs to our service professionals and to the Powell community who trust us to care for their homes,” said Ryan Vail, General Manager of Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County. “We’re grateful to every customer who shared their experience; our team works hard every day to be the best handyman Powell has to offer, delivering professional, on-time service from the smallest repair to major remodels.”

Ryan Vail and his team reached the 300-Google-Reviews milestone while maintaining an exceptional 4.8‑star average rating, reflecting consistent workmanship, clear communication, and customer-first service. In addition to this milestone, Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County has expanded further into Franklin County, now serving New Albany and Gahanna, as well as homeowners across Powell and the surrounding communities, including Westerville, Delaware, Lewis Center, Sunbury, and beyond.

As a trusted Powell handyman and top-rated choice in the Franklin and Delaware counties, the company offers a comprehensive suite of core services: drywall repair, door repair, bathroom and kitchen remodels, flooring repair, wood-rot repair, siding, fascia and soffit repair, exterior trim, deck repair, and fence repair. These professional home services make the team a go-to, professional handyman Powell homeowners call for both routine maintenance and larger renovation projects.

The local team combines prompt, same‑day response for many service requests with technicians who bring decades of combined experience and the peace of mind that comes from being experienced, bonded and insured. This combination helps residents find a dependable Powell handyman for emergency repairs, seasonal projects, and planned remodel work.

“We build long‑term trust through reliable scheduling, transparent estimates, and workmanship our customers can depend on,” Vail added. “Looking ahead, we’re focused on steady growth — expanding our service capacity, investing in our local crew, and deepening partnerships with area suppliers so we can continue delivering the trusted services Powell and nearby communities expect from a top‑rated, local handyman company.”

Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County is committed to strengthening the local economy by hiring area residents, partnering with neighborhood vendors, and participating in community initiatives that support homeowners and small businesses across Delaware County. The team emphasizes continuity of care for repeat customers and property managers through consistent technicians, responsive warranty follow‑up, and reliable communication.

Customers can expect skilled professionals who adhere to industry best practices, use professional‑grade tools and materials, and back their work with warranty support. Fully bonded and insured, the business reassures clients that projects, from repairs in pre‑owned homes to modern remodels, are handled safely, professionally, and with long‑term value in mind.

Beyond delivering repairs and remodels, Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County supports the local community by creating jobs, sourcing materials from local suppliers, and working with trusted subcontractors. The business’s local presence helps maintain home values, reduces downtime for homeowners and property managers, and contributes to the broader health of the neighborhoods in Delaware and Franklin counties.

For a fast estimate or to experience why Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County is a top‑rated professional handyman in Powell, OH, contact Ryan Vail at 614‑918‑4472 or visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/westerville-delaware-county/.

Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County - Team

About Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County

Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County delivers reliable home repair, maintenance, and remodeling services to homeowners and property managers throughout Powell, Delaware, Gahanna, and Westerville. As a locally owned and operated business, it bridges the gap between the personalized care of a local shop and the sophisticated systems of a national franchise. The company prioritizes transparent pricing and clear communication, holding its workmanship to the highest professional standards. Every project we undertake is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

Press Inquiries

Ryan Vail, General Manager

Mr. Handyman of Westerville and Delaware County

Address: 185 S Liberty St, Powell, OH 43065, United States

Phone: 614‑918‑4472

Email: westerville.owner [at] mrhandyman.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/westerville-delaware-county/