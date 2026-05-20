Capgemini SE: Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2026

Media relations:

Victoire Grux

Tel. : +33 6 04 52 16 55

victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel. : +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2026

Paris, May 20, 2026 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of Capgemini SE, held today at the Pavillon Vendôme in Paris, adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.

Shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of 3.40 euros per share in respect to the 2025 financial year, to be paid from June 4, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2026.

In addition, the Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Paul Hermelin and Ms. Maria Ferraro for a term of four years, and the ratification of the cooptation of Ms. Lila Tretikov for the remainder of Ms. Megan Clarken’s term of office. The Board of Directors meeting at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the maintenance of a governance structure that separates the duties of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the reappointment of Mr. Paul Hermelin as Chairman of the Board, to benefit from his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Group and to provide the best possible framework for organizing the forthcoming successions. In addition, with Messrs. Xavier Musca and Frédéric Oudéa having indicated their desire to not seek reappointment1, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Patrick Pouyanné as Lead Independent Director, Ms. Ulrica Fearn as Chairwoman of the Audit & Risk Committee and Mr. Kurt Sievers as Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the appointment of two new directors for a term of four years:

A French national, Ms. Véronique Weill is Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of CNP Assurances. She has held numerous roles in the insurance and banking sectors in senior management positions within international companies. She will bring to the Board her financial expertise, her solid experience in corporate governance and CSR, as well as her knowledge of new technology and digital issues in the financial services sector. A French national, Mr. Luc Rémont is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Waga Energy. He will bring to the Board his executive management experience in leading international groups in the energy and energy transition sectors, where technology plays a key role. He will also contribute his financial expertise and merger and acquisitions experience, as well as his knowledge of the financial sector.



The Board of Directors considers Ms. Véronique Weill and Mr. Luc Rémont to be independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

At the end of this Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE has 15 directors2, including two directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders. Of its members, 83% are independent directors3, 40% are international directors, and 50% are women3.

It is specified that the provisions of Order 2024-934 enacting the “Women on Boards” Directive into French law, published on October 15, 2024, will only apply to Capgemini SE from January 1, 2027. Nevertheless, the Company already complies with its provisions. The percentage of women on the Board, when calculated according to the new applicable rules, i.e. including the director representing employee shareholders, would be 46%.

Moreover, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved, by a vast majority, the 2025 compensation components and benefits paid or granted to Paul Hermelin, Chairman of the Board, as well as to Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer. The report on the compensation of corporate officers and the various 2026 compensation policies for executive corporate officers and directors was also approved.

Finally, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the renewal and the appointment of a Statutory Auditor responsible for certifying the financial statements and the renewal of a Statutory Auditor responsible for certifying the sustainability information, as well as all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

A detailed breakdown of voting results as well as full webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting can be found on the Capgemini website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2026-shareholders-meeting/.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

APPENDIX 1

Composition of the Capgemini SE Board of Directors following the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2026

Paul Hermelin – Chairman

Aiman Ezzat – CEO

Jean-Marc Chéry

Ulrica Fearn

Maria Ferraro

Pierre Goulaieff – Director representing employees

Siân Herbert-Jones

Hervé Jeannin – Director representing employees

Christophe Merveilleux du Vignaux – Director representing employee shareholders

Belen Moscoso del Prado Lopez-Doriga

Patrick Pouyanné – Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman

Luc Rémont

Kurt Sievers

Lila Tretikov

Véronique Weill

1 Due to the loss of his status as an independent director for Mr. Musca (tenure exceeding 12 years following the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2026) and for personal reasons regarding Mr. Oudéa.

2 See the composition of the Capgemini SE Board of Directors in the appendix.

3 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code currently in force.

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