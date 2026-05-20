Shanghai, XUHUI DISTRICT, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haizol, the B2B marketplace connecting procurement and engineering teams worldwide with verified Chinese factories for custom manufactured parts, published the Haizol China Injection Molding Industry Report 2026.

The report draws on 200 RFQ transactions covering 1,777 unique factory quotes submitted through Haizol's platform, and a representative sample analysis of 166 verified Chinese injection molding factories.The findings reflect how China's injection molding supply chain performs for overseas procurement teams sourcing through an online platform - covering response speed, factory pricing, supplier certifications, and IP protection practices.

Key findings from the report include:

Response speed: 93.8% of injection molding RFQs submitted on Haizol's platform receive a verified factory quote within 24 hours. The median time from submission to first quote is 2.2 hours.

Factory price spread: On the same injection molding job, quoted by multiple Chinese factories simultaneously, the cheapest quarter of factory quotes runs 30.8% below the median factory quote for the same specification. The cheapest-quarter factory is statistically as likely to hold ISO 9001 certification as the median factory, indicating the price difference reflects supply chain efficiency and capacity utilisation rather than quality-system coverage.

Quote volume: The median injection molding RFQ submitted on Haizol's platform collects 9 Chinese factory quotes over its lifetime, with a mean of 10.2. 62.5% of RFQs receive 8 or more competing quotes, all submitted against the same standardised drawing package.

Supplier certifications: 77.1% of the 166 verified Chinese injection molding factories in the research sample hold ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification. 36.7% hold IATF 16949 automotive quality certification, 9.0% hold ISO 13485 medical device certification, and 48.2% hold two or more international management-system certifications.

IP protection: 95.3% of injection molding RFQs on Haizol's platform are submitted under an NDA before any CAD file or design specification is shared with Chinese factory recipients.

Tooling cost: At verified Chinese injection molding factories, single-cavity prototype molds for standard thermoplastic geometries run approximately $1,000 to $3,000. Multi-cavity production molds with 4 to 8 cavities run approximately $5,000 to $15,000 or more depending on steel grade and cavity specification.

The factory sample is concentrated in China's eastern coastal manufacturing cluster, reflecting where verified injection molding capacity for overseas procurement teams is located. 92.8% of the sampled factories are in Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Shanghai - the four provinces that account for the large majority of China's injection molding export production.

In the research dataset, 60.7% of injection molding quotes originated from factories in Dongguan and Shenzhen - consistent with the Pearl River Delta's position as China's primary injection molding cluster for export production. The Pearl River Delta's density of mold steel suppliers, hot runner component manufacturers, and polymer resin distributors within a short radius of the injection molding factories is the structural driver of both the competitive pricing and the fast quote response times the data records.

Haizol's platform lists more than 800,000 factories across all custom part processes, with injection molding forming one of the largest single-process networks accessible to overseas procurement teams running international RFQs. The 9 competing quotes per RFQ median and the 30.8% price gap in the dataset are a direct result of that network scale - multiple verified factories competing simultaneously on the same standardised drawing package.

"The three questions we hear from every company evaluating China injection molding are the same: how fast do I get quotes, how much do I save by collecting multiple competing injection molding quotes, and can I trust the supplier quality. The data answers all three. 2.2 hours median to first quote. 30.8% price gap between the median and cheaper-quartile factory on the same job and 77.1% ISO 9001 coverage across the verified factory sample. These are not estimates. They come from 200 real transactions and a representative sample of verified Chinese injection molding factories."

- Viktor Michel Häggström, International Marketing Manager, Haizol

The full report is available at https://www.haizol.com/news/haizol-china-injection-molding-industry-report-2026 and covers tooling cost benchmarks, mold lead time data, NDA and IP protection practices, material and process distribution across the factory sample, geographic cluster analysis, certification depth, and volume and MOQ structures from the 200-RFQ dataset.

About Haizol

Haizol is a custom parts sourcing platform connecting companies with verified factories for CNC machining, fabrication, molding, and casting services. Founded in 2015, we help buyers source non-standard parts through a data-driven marketplace focused on China manufacturing.

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