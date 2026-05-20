CRR Landscape & Dumpsters Expands Hardscaping and Landscaping Services Across Additional Tennessee Service Areas

OOLTEWAH, TN, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOLTEWAH, TN - May 20, 2026 - -

CRR Landscape & Dumpsters announced the expansion of its primary hardscaping and landscaping services into additional service areas throughout Southeast Tennessee and nearby North Georgia communities. The expansion includes increased project availability for residential and commercial customers in Collegedale, Harrison, Cleveland, Chattanooga, East Brainerd, and surrounding areas as demand for outdoor property improvements continues to grow across the region.

Based in Ooltewah, CRR Landscape & Dumpsters has become known for providing outdoor property services focused on long-term functionality, drainage management, curb appeal, and practical landscape construction methods suited to East Tennessee terrain and weather. The company's expansion is intended to improve scheduling availability and provide broader access to hardscaping and landscaping services in communities experiencing continued residential growth and outdoor renovation activity.

The expanded service focus includes paver patios, retaining walls, outdoor living spaces, landscape renovation, sod installation, grading support, drainage improvements, walkways, decorative gravel installation, and excavation services that support long-term outdoor property performance. The company also continues to provide support services, such as dumpster rentals, lawn care, and seasonal property cleanup, to assist customers with larger outdoor projects.

Across Southeast Tennessee, property owners continue to face outdoor maintenance and drainage challenges caused by erosion, uneven terrain, stormwater runoff, and changing seasonal weather patterns. Outdoor spaces that are not properly graded or planned can develop standing water, slope instability, and surface deterioration over time. CRR Landscape & Dumpsters stated that the expansion will allow the company to better serve customers, seeking practical outdoor improvements designed for long-term use rather than temporary cosmetic upgrades.

The company has reported increased demand for retaining wall installation, patio construction, drainage correction, and landscape renovation projects throughout communities surrounding Ooltewah. Growth in residential development across Collegedale and Cleveland, combined with aging outdoor spaces in established neighborhoods throughout Chattanooga and East Brainerd, has contributed to rising demand for outdoor construction and property improvement services.

CRR Landscape & Dumpsters noted that many outdoor projects in the region require more extensive planning because of local topography and weather conditions. Properties throughout East Tennessee often experience runoff issues, compacted soil, slope erosion, and unstable surfaces, requiring grading adjustments and drainage-conscious construction methods before landscaping or hardscaping work begins.

"Many property owners are looking for outdoor improvements that are both functional and durable," said a representative of CRR Landscape & Dumpsters. "The company has continued to see increased demand for retaining walls, patios, grading work, and landscape improvements that help customers manage drainage while creating more usable outdoor spaces around their homes and businesses. Expanding service coverage allows the company to respond more efficiently to those project needs across the region."

CRR Landscape & Dumpsters stated that the company's approach to outdoor construction emphasizes practical site evaluation before installation begins. Factors such as drainage flow, soil conditions, grading concerns, property access, and long-term maintenance requirements are reviewed during project planning to help reduce future erosion and runoff-related issues.

The company's hardscaping services include installing concrete pavers, decorative stone, natural stone, gravel walkways, retaining wall systems, and outdoor gathering areas for residential and commercial use. Landscaping services include sod installation, planting support, landscape bed renovation, drainage improvements, seasonal cleanup, and property enhancement projects intended to improve both curb appeal and outdoor functionality.

In addition to landscape construction and hardscaping, CRR Landscape & Dumpsters continues to provide excavating and grading services that support outdoor renovation projects throughout the expanded service region. Site preparation, trenching, brush clearing, drainage excavation, and grading work are commonly required before retaining walls, patios, and landscaping improvements can be installed properly on sloped or uneven properties.

The company also noted that local customers increasingly request bundled outdoor services that allow multiple phases of a project to be managed through a single contractor. Supporting services such as dumpster rentals and property cleanup can help homeowners and contractors manage debris removal and site organization more efficiently during renovation and construction work.

As outdoor living spaces continue to remain a priority for property owners, CRR Landscape & Dumpsters expects continued demand for projects that improve outdoor accessibility, increase usable yard space, and support long-term property maintenance goals. The company stated that expanded scheduling capacity and broader geographic coverage will help improve response times for consultations and project planning across the growing service area.

CRR Landscape & Dumpsters serves residential and commercial customers throughout Ooltewah, Collegedale, Harrison, Cleveland, Chattanooga, East Brainerd, and nearby communities in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia. The company specializes primarily in hardscaping and landscaping services while also providing excavating, grading, dumpster rental, lawn care, and seasonal cleanup support for outdoor property improvement projects.

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For more information about CRR Landscape & Dumpsters, contact the company here:



CRR Landscape & Dumpsters

Cody Rogers

(423) 664-3705

crrwasteservices@gmail.com

9402 Ooltewah Georgetown rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363