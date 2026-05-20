Voltalia announces changes to its Board of Directors

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), a renewable energy producer and service provider, today announces several changes to the governance of its Board of Directors, decided at the Board meeting held on May 20, 2026, with the support of the majority shareholder.

Resignation of Ms Laurence Mulliez as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ms Laurence Mulliez has informed the Board of Directors of her decision to step down from her duties as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect as from the close of the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026. Over fifteen years as a Board member and twelve years as its Chairman, Ms Laurence Mulliez has supported the Group’s development and transformation, with unwavering commitment and a long-term vision.

On this occasion, Laurence Mulliez stated:

“I am proud of the journey Voltalia has made over the past fifteen years, with strong growth in a sector with compelling fundamentals. In 2025, the Board supported a change in Chief Executive Officer and backed a new trajectory, better aligned with the sector’s evolution and ahead of competitors. Voltalia is entering a new phase of its development, underpinned by solid fundamentals and dedicated teams, renewed around Robert Klein. After many years of commitment to Voltalia, I am delighted to hand over the Chairman of the Board of Directors to Bertrand Cousin, who is a member of the Board. His experience, notably in finance, and his commitment will be valuable assets in supporting Voltalia’s next stage of development, as it remains a strategic asset for the controlling shareholder. I warmly thank the Board and the teams for their support, commitment and trust.”

The Board of Directors thanks Ms Laurence Mulliez for her decisive contribution to Voltalia’s development. With respect to the financial terms related to the termination of his duties, the Board of Directors has decided:

To waive the presence condition applicable to the 2022–2026 free share plan, covering 7,412 shares;

To maintain all performance conditions attached to this plan in full.

The Board also approved the amount of the fixed compensation paid over the 2026 period, set at €86,428 gross, in accordance with the 2026 remuneration policy of the Universal Registration Document, subject to approval by the General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Appointment of Mr Bertrand Cousin as Chairman of the Board of Directors

On the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr Bertrand Cousin as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect as from the close of the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026. The remuneration terms of the new Chairman of the Board of Directors will be determined at a later date by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, and will then be submitted for shareholder approval at a forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

An independent director since May 15, 2025, Mr Bertrand Cousin also chairs the Audit Committee. He has recognised expertise in finance, governance and supporting high-growth international companies, with over 30 years’ experience in France and internationally.



On the occasion of his appointment, Bertrand Cousin stated:

“First of all, I would like to thank Laurence Mulliez for her commitment to the Board and the teams, and for having supported Voltalia’s strong growth over all these years. Voltalia now benefits from a distinctive position in structurally attractive markets. I am very honoured by the confidence shown by the Board and the family shareholders, and fully committed to supporting the company as it continues its development and creates sustainable value for all shareholders, alongside Robert Klein and his teams, with the support of all directors.”

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, stated:

“I would like to commend the commitment and outstanding contribution of Laurence Mulliez, whose strategic drive and vision have profoundly shaped Voltalia’s development. On behalf of the management team, I am delighted to work alongside Bertrand Cousin in his new role as Chairman, in a spirit of continuity, trust and collective effectiveness.”

Continuity of governance

Following these changes, the Board of Directors has decided to:

Provisionally co-opt Ms Isabelle Kocher as a director, replacing Ms Laurence Mulliez, with this co-option to be submitted for ratification at a forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held shortly;

Appoint Ms Emmanuelle Lemer as a non-voting member (observer), with effect as from the close of the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026.

The chairmanship of the Audit Committee, previously held by Mr Bertrand Cousin, will be announced at a later date.

Following these changes, Voltalia’s Board of Directors, whose composition meets the legal requirements for gender balance and independent director representation, will be as follows:

Chairman : Bertrand Cousin (independent)

: Bertrand Cousin (independent) Sarah Caulliez

AlterBiz, represented by Benoît Legrand

Céline Leclercq

Alexis Grolin

Luc Poyer (independent)

Chris Peeters (independent)

Isabelle Kocher (provisional co-optation)

Non-voting members (observers): Hugues de Pommereau, Emmanuelle Lemer

The provisional appointment of Isabelle Kocher will be submitted for ratification and, where applicable, for final appointment at an Annual General Meeting to be convened at a later date.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, July 23, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

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