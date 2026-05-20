Jonathan Melmed Recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a 2026 Legal Visionary





Law Firm Visionary 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Melmed , founder of Melmed Law Group, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a 2026 Legal Visionary , an annual recognition honoring leading attorneys making a significant impact within the legal profession through leadership, advocacy, and professional achievement.

The Los Angeles Times recognized Jonathan Melmed for his work representing employees in complex employment litigation matters, including wage and hour violations, workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and whistleblower claims.

For more information about Melmed Law Group, please visit www.melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment , discrimination, wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b82361-a2eb-4bd3-a2c8-04e30cb7a97e